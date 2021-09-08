The Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

Podcast: The new FootballScoop podcast has dropped. We'll be bringing short stories from and inside the coaching world. Subscribe here for Apple Podcasts and here for Spotify.

Coaching Life Hacks: Tracking how these five statistics correlate with winning over Weeks 0 and 1.

Vanderbilt: Sources tell FootballScoop Clark Lea made a significant change to his offensive staff's responsibilities....before week 1.

Connecticut: Randy Edsall will earn his full year's salary of $1.256 million despite coaching only two games.

Lane Kiffin: After his Ole Miss team won without him in attendance, Kiffin shared "I think head coaches get too much credit."