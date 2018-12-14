Mike Sanford will be the offensive coordinator at Utah State, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.

Sanford was let go last month after two seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky. Prior to that, Sanford rose the ranks as the offensive coordinator at Boise State and Notre Dame. He also coached running backs and quarterbacks on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford from 2011-13.

Sanford joins the staff of Gary Andersen, who returned to Logan as head coach this month.

Under the direction of David Yost — who followed Matt Wells to Texas Tech — Utah State’s attack was one of the most improved in college football this season. The 10-2 Aggies finished 11th nationally with 492.5 yards per game and 10th with 6.86 yards per play.

