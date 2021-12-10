High School Scoop - Friday December 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hoover (AL): Head coach Josh Niblett has resigned.

West Catholic (MI): Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Justin Michalowski will not return. Michalowski led the program to a 9-win season this past fall.

Loomis Chafee (MA): Head coach Jeff Moore has stepped down to accept a position on Don Brown's staff, per source.

Indiana University’s 2-Trap Simulated Pressures: In 2020, Indiana University was brand new to the 2-Trap Sim pressure game and after stealing the concept from Jeremy Pruitt in its bowl game against Tennessee, IU used them on over 40 percent of snaps in ‘20. It was built to change coverage windows and better defend the RPOs infiltrating the Big 10 (thanks, Minnesota). It was a good answer to combat 87% of one-high coverage structures the Hoosiers used the year before. X&O Labs was granted full access into the 2-trap pressure system that the Hoosiers leaned on to produce 1st place finishes in red zone defense and takeaways in 2020. Read the report here.

Everman (TX): Running backs coach Michael Boone has been promoted to head coach

Winslow (ME): Head coach Pete Bolduc has suddenly passed at age 49. Please join us in praying for his family and the Winslow school community.

Riverview (FL): Per source, William Mosel has been relieved of his duties.

Paramus (NJ): Per source, Greg Russo has resigned from the head coaching job at at Northern Highlands (NJ) and has been named head coach at Paramus Catholic. Russo was the offensive at Paramus Catholic from 2010-2016.

Springfield Central (MA): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Valdamar Brower has stepped down to join Don Brown's staff.

Tate (FL): Per source, West Florida Technical head coach Rhett Summerford has stepped down to become the new head coach at Tate HS.

Eau Claire (WI): Eau Claire Memorial HS is looking for experienced assistant football coaches that include but are not limited to coordinating positions as well as varsity and sub varsity positional coaches. Head lower-level positions may also be available. The Eau Claire School District is currently hiring teachers across many content areas as well as support staff. There are also many expected teaching and support staff openings for the '22-'23 School Year. Eau Claire Memorial's enrollment is approximately 1700 (Division I- WI's largest division). If interested, please contact Head Coach Rob Scott at coachrobscott@gmail.com.

Northview (Century, FL): Century HS is needing to find games for the 2022 football season. Weeks 3 or 4 (September 9th or 16th). Please contact Coach Summerford if interested at WSummerford@ecsdfl.us.

Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN): Multiple sources are reporting today that Phil Massey is out after 16 seasons at the Baylor School. He went 98-61 during his tenure there.

Liberty (Kissimmee, FL): Liberty HSis looking to hire assistant football coaches for both sides of the ball. There is the potential for a PE teaching opening as well as other staff positions available starting in January 2022 and into the 2022-2023 school year. Interested candidates should send resumes and references to Michael.babin@osceolaschools.net as well as Head Football Coach Brett Munroe at Brett.Munroe@osceolaschools.net.

Southern Lee (NC): Southern Lee HS is looking to host a 8 team jamboree on August 12th. Teams that come will play at least 3 games. It's a good opportunity to see many different skill levels along with various offensive and defensive looks. If you are interested in being apart of this please email head coach Mike McClure @ mmcclure.sl@lee.k12.nc.us



