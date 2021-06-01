High School Scoop - Tuesday June 1, 2021

Catholic High (Baton Rouge, LA): Catholic High School of Baton Rouge is seeking a qualified MATH TEACHER for the roles of assistant coach. Football specialty is to be determined as we are looking for the best human being available that loves kids, is a great role model, and loves the game of football and educating young people. We are a rigorous academic institution and applicants must be passionate about their role as a TEACHER and a coach. We have outstanding support from our administration on the academic and athletic side. Please send resumes to HC David Simoneaux (dsimoneaux@catholichigh.org). SECOND SPORT REQUIRED.

Valdosta HS (GA): Valdosta is looking to fill a Varsity outside linebackers position. Teaching slot is PE. If interested, email Coach Felton at Shelton.Felton@gocats.org

Somerset Academy (FL): Somerset Academy High Scchool in Pembroke Pines, Florida is looking to hire experienced offensive line and defensive line coaches. These are Stipend positions Teaching jobs may be available in the fall. Interested candidates should email resume to Head Coach Derrick Baker dbaker2002@ymail.com

De La Salle Catholic (MN): De La Salle Catholic High School located in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota (Boom Island). We are in search of an Offensive Line Coach. We are a young team with four returning starters on our Offensive Line. We are looking for a highly motivated coach with some background in playing or coaching the Offensive Line position. The offensive concept is simple and we will do more coaching and scheming compared to other programs. This is a stipend position and you will enjoy the group of guys we have, who love the game. Please email Offensive Coordinator Markell Pete markell.pete@mpls.k12.mn.us

Live Oak High School (Watson, LA): Live Oak High, located just outside of Baton Rouge is seeking an assistant football coach preferably on the defensive side of the ball for the 2021-2022 school year. Currently we have a Social Studies teaching position available. Send resumes to Blane.Westmoreland@lpsb.org

Oconee County (GA): Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Ga (2019 & 2020 GHSA State Runner Up) Is looking for a Defensive Line Coach with Special Education Certification. Please email resume to Travis Noland tnoland@oconeeschools.org

Frisco Legacy Christian Academy (Frisco, TX): Frisco Legacy is looking for Offensive/Defensive Line Coach and/or Skill Position Coach . If interested please contact Coach Scott Smith. These are part time positions. This can be Middle School or High School. Can work with your schedule.

Email to scott.smith@legacyca.com.

South Cobb HS (GA): South Cobb is looking for a defensive line coach, defensive backs coach, or best fit. Must be certified and able to teach one of the following subjects: Science OR SPED. We also have a Math Parapro position available. Opportunities to coach wrestling and/or track as well! Please send a resume to adam.wilson@cobbk12.org

Jamaica: COACHES NEEDED in JAMAICA! The National Tackle Football Association is currently accepting applications for experienced coaches that are up to the challenge of developing high school football in JAMAICA! We are seeking coaches that have teaching certification or requisite credentials for: - Math - Science - English - Special Education. Coaches can register at: - jntfa.org - Join NTFA - (Coaches and Officials) Application. We are prioritizing coaches that are transitioning into retirement and college coaches in a transitional phase of their career to take up this opportunity. We welcome all applicants that are able to work within our current startup programs. We identify schools with serious interest and growth potential and match coaches that would best for that opportunity. We are also seeking individuals with international contact to non-US leagues and federations to assist in marketing an international academy located in Jamaica. Send Resume to info@jntfa.org - Website (jntfa.org) - Cell (1-876-351-1221).

Massillon Washington (OH): Massillon Washington HS in NE Ohio (massillontigers.com) has an assistant football coach opening. We are looking for the best fit as we have some flexibility on staff. We also have a special education opening. Send resume and letter of interest to HC Nate Moore at nmoore1@massillonschools.org if interested.

Washington County (AL): Washington County High School in Chatom AL has multiple openings for a football assistant coach position and maybe a Head baseball position for the right candidate. Certifications include but are not limited to math, sped, english. Please contact Ed Brown at ed.brown@wcbek12.org if interested.

Marion HS (SC): Marion has assistant football coaching vacancies for the 2021-22 school year: DL, OL, & WR. Additional coaching openings include Head Track & Field & Assistant Track & Field. Teaching openings are HS Social Studies, Math, & Science, MS Social Studies, Math, & English, Early Childhood, & Elementary PE. Marion HS is located 45 miles from Myrtle Beach, SC. Please complete an online application with the Marion County School District & send a resume to Athletic Director Brian Hennecy at BHennecy@marion.k12.sc.us & Principal Daris Gore at DGore@marion.k12.sc.us if interested.

Wright City High School (Wright City, MO): Wright City is looking for an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Coaching position is flexible. We are looking to fill the position with the best coach. Possible varsity or JV coordinator responsibilities tied to the job based on the candidate. We have current teaching positions open in HS Chemistry, MS Math and MS Reading. Vacancies and applications can be found at https://wrightcity.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Wright City is a Class 3 school located on I-70 in eastern Missouri. We are 50 miles west of downtown St. Louis and 75 miles east of Columbia. For more information contact Head Coach Tyler Rickard at tyler.rickard@wrightcity.k12.mo.us.

Annawan-Wethersfield (IL): The Annawan-Wethersfield School districts are looking for a Head Football Coach to head one of the most successful co-op football programs in the state in 1A/2A. The AW Titans have made the playoffs every year since the co-op began in 2008. We have various teaching spots open including Science and PE. Previous Head experience preferred but not required. Interested parties send resume and interest letter to: (Email Preferred) Jeff Parsons Athletic Director - jparsons@geese230.com - Matt Huber-Athletic Director - mhuber@annawan226.org

St. Patrick High School (Chicago, IL): St. Patrick has an opening for a Social Studies/Humanities Teacher and Varsity Football Coach. We are looking for coaches on the defensive side of the ball, especially those familiar with the 3-4 defense, but all coaching positions will be considered. The teaching position is in Social Studies, but experience or the ability to teach English, Religion, and electives is also welcome. Please email resume and references to Head Coach Adam Guerra at aguerra@stpatrick.org.

Manor High School (TX): Manor (5A Divison 1) located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Austin, is looking for defensive assistant coaches. High priority for Defensive Line/Linebackers, but will consider others. Must be certified to teach in Texas or be able to transfer out of state teacher license. Teaching positions are available in Social Studies, English, Math, or Science. NO PE or HEALTH. We are in a 3 year old high school with outstanding facilities with an indoor facility set to be completed next season. Send resume and references to head coach James Keller at james.keller@manorisd.net.

St. Mary's (CA): Former Cal and Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best has become head coach at St. Mary's. Best served on staff at Salesian High this past season.

