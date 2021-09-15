September 15, 2021
Publish date:

2021-22 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes

Here's our annual page where you can track all of the NFL and college head coaching movement for the 2021-22 coaching cycle.
Author:

We're back with our annual list tracking of all the head coaching changes across the NFL and college football. 

The college carousel got off to a quick start this fall, first with Randy Edsall stepping down at UConn, followed by USC moving on from Clay Helton after week two.

Consider this your one-stop shop for coaching changes at every level of football – NFL, NCAA and NAIA – throughout the fall and winter, so check back frequently. For your reference, here are the lists of changes for the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-192019-20, and the 2020-21 seasons.

NFL

There were seven NFL head coaching changes last year, five the year before that, eight in 2018, seven changes following the 2017 season, and six changes after 2016.

NFL Head Coaching Changes

TEAM2021 COACH2022 COACH
FBS

There have been two FBS head coaching change so far this season. Number of changes over the past 11 seasons: 22 (2008), 23 (2009), 24 (2010), 28 (2011), 31 (2012), 20 (2013), 15 (2014), 29 (2015), 21 (2016), 21 (2017), 28 (2018), and 24 (2019) 17 (2020).

TEAM2021 COACH2022 COACH

UConn

Randy Edsall / Lou Spanos (i)

TBD

USC

Clay Helton / Donte Williams (i)

TBD

FCS

At the FCS level, there were six head coaching changes last fall. Sixteen jobs came open in 2019, twenty-five FCS jobs came open in 2018, 24 in 2017, 15 in 2016.

TEAM2021 COACH2022 COACH
D-II

The Division II level didn't play a full season in 2020 due to COVID. One team made a head coaching change with another planning on a coaching change at the end of the fall season. 31 jobs opened in 2019, and 21 jobs opened at the D-II level following the 2018 season.

TEAM2021 COACH2022 COACH
D-III

There were five Division III head coaching changes last year and , and all are filled. Last in 2019 a total of 22 programs saw head coaching changes.

SCHOOL2021 COACH2022 COACH
NAIA

There were six NAIA head coaching changes in 2020-21. The year prior to that there were seven NAIA head coaching changes, and in 2018 there were 15 coaching changes.

TEAM2021 COACH2022 COACH

(i) denotes that the coach has, or will lead the team as an interim head coach
(*) denotes coach announced plans to retire before the end of the current season
(f) denotes coach will lead team for one final season

As always, if we missed anyone please let us know at 225.229.3429, mail@footballscoop.com, or via Twitter (DM if you’d like) @FootballScoop.

You May Like

Noel Mazzone

UConn adding a veteran college offensive coordinator to staff in Noel Mazzone

After being held scoreless in two of their three games to open the year, UConn has decided to add veteran college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff.

Eric Bieniemy

Adam Schefter: Eric Bieniemy expected to be a candidate for USC

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has ties to USC AD Mike Bohn, but timing would be a problem.

bear crawl

Bear crawls, good. Bear crawls on hot turf, not so good.

A New Mexico high school coaching staff apologized after a team punishment ended with burns and blisters for multiple players.

football stock

NCAA reportedly set to expand 25-man signing limit

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is reportedly set to pass a necessary correction to the 1-time transfer waiver.

Ryan Day loss

Ryan Day hints to "structural" changes following Oregon loss

Day did not shy away from direct conversations with his staff following the Buckeyes' third straight game of poor defensive performance.

USC Trojan

FootballScoop Podcast: All about USC

The FootballScoop crew dives into the USC opening, discussing why the early names connected to the job may or may not make sense for the best job likely to come open this cycle.

Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 11.28.26 AM

Video: Check out Georgia's new $80 million football facility

Kirby Smart and Georgia have taken their facility to the next level with $80 million in renovations and additions, including the new largest weight room in the country.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan now have a "Beat Ohio" drill

The Wolverines are running the ball as effectively as any team in the country, thanks to a renamed drill to emphasize their biggest rivalry.