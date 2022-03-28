Skip to main content

The 2022 NFL head coaches class picture is here

Get 32(ish) of the brightest, most powerful minds in football together and what do you have? A 1st grade class photo.

Get together the 32(ish) men at the pinnacle of the football coaching profession and you have:

A) enough collective football knowledge to make your head pop clean off your shoulders
B) stories that could last for weeks
C) enough money to buy a Caribbean island
D) all the dignity and execution of a 1st grade class photo
E) all of the above

The NFL's annual spring meetings are underway in South Florida, which means it's time for our 2022 class photo. As we well know, this is the only time these 32(ish) men will occupy the big chair in the NFL, and so it's a good thing we get it memorialized in photo. Hilariously awkward photo.

2022 NFL head coaches

1. I count 28 faces here, which means we're missing Bruce Arians, Bill Belichick (who is on the premises), Dan Campbell and Mike McCarthy. 

2. It's probably just our vantage point but it looks as if Mike Tomlin is staring directly into the back of Kyle Shanahan's head. 

3. Andy Reid and his Hawaiian shirt should've been front and center next to Sean McVay, not hiding behind Zac Taylor.

4. Robert Saleh (middle row, third from the left) and Brian Daboll (top row, fourth from the left) look like they're staring at the same butterfly fluttering off camera to our right. 

5. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury -- well done, gentlemen.

What do you see? 

