A member of the 2023 class reportedly has an $8 million NIL deal waiting for him

One of the country's top recruits could reportedly collect about $8 million by his junior year on campus from a NIL deal.

About this time last year the internet went crazy after hearing that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had landed a six-figure NIL deal, despite not yet starting in a college game.

According to a report from The Athletic, we could soon see an NIL deal worth significantly more in the near future.

The report shares that there's a five-star member of the class of 2023 with an NIL collective deal at a school that could be worth $8 million by the end of their junior year in college.

It's safe to say that would, undoubtedly, be the largest NIL deal by a college athlete - and the kid isn't even a senior in high school yet.

The player would be paid $350k upon signing before going on to collect monthly payments that would increase to $2 million annually once he arrives on campus in exchange for promotions on social media as well as public appearances.

While the player is unnamed in the report, it doesn't take an expert to come up with an educated guess when you take a look at the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.

The report adds that there is "an element of trust there" and that the contract does not bind the player to sign with the school.

