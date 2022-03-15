Skip to main content

A member of the 2023 class reportedly has an $8 million NIL deal waiting for him

One of the country's top recruits could reportedly collect about $8 million by his junior year on campus from a NIL deal.

About this time last year the internet went crazy after hearing that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had landed a six-figure NIL deal, despite not yet starting in a college game.

According to a report from The Athletic, we could soon see an NIL deal worth significantly more in the near future.

The report shares that there's a five-star member of the class of 2023 with an NIL collective deal at a school that could be worth $8 million by the end of their junior year in college.

It's safe to say that would, undoubtedly, be the largest NIL deal by a college athlete - and the kid isn't even a senior in high school yet.

The player would be paid $350k upon signing before going on to collect monthly payments that would increase to $2 million annually once he arrives on campus in exchange for promotions on social media as well as public appearances.

While the player is unnamed in the report, it doesn't take an expert to come up with an educated guess when you take a look at the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.

The report adds that there is "an element of trust there" and that the contract does not bind the player to sign with the school.

Head over to SI to read additional details about the unique deal.

You May Like

Michigangradassistant

Michigan hires first female grad assistant coach at Power 5 level

By Scott Roussel2 hours ago
Rick Finotti

John Carroll announces coaching change

After six seasons, Rick Finotti has stepped down to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

By Doug Samuels10 hours ago
Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin projects unity, optimism as second season begins at Auburn

On the eve of his second spring as Auburn's head coach, Harsin spoke Monday for the first time since the failed coup last month.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Management company suing Jackson State, SWAC shortly after Deion Sanders calls Classic 'a hustle' and says Tigers ending contract

Summitt Management Corporation filed suit Monday in Memphis after JSU officially formally declared their intent to end participation in the Southern Heritage Classic

By John Brice22 hours ago
Anthony Jones Memphis

Sources: TCU, Sonny Dykes snagging fast-rising Memphis assistant Anthony Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has climbed from prep coach to Power 5 assistant in just a few years

By John BriceMar 14, 2022
Reggie Wayne

Indianapolis Colts name Reggie Wayne wide receivers coach

With 1,070 catches of his own as a Colt, Wayne will now train the next crop of Colts receivers.

By Zach BarnettMar 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 9.42.08 AM

Sources: Texas GA expected to be Division II offensive coordinator

After serving GA stints at two FBS schools, Jake Kostner is now set to take over a Division II offense that did not win a game in 2021.

By Zach BarnettMar 14, 2022
Tarleton State

Tarleton State adds some impressive FBS experience to staff

As they continue their transition to the FCS ranks, Tarleton State is adding SEC and FBS experience to their staff with their latest three hires in Tyrone Nix, Fred Tate, and Scott Stoker.

By Doug SamuelsMar 14, 2022