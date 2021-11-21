Abilene Christian announces coaching change

Adam Dorrel will not return after five seasons on the job

Adam Dorrel will not return to Abilene Christian after five seasons on the job, the school announced Sunday.

The Wildcats went 19-32 under Dorrel, including 5-6 this season. The high water mark was a 6-5 campaign in 2018.

"As we strive to meet our objectives as a Division I program and a member of the Western Athletic Conference, we believe new leadership will benefit our football program and our university," said ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert. "I want to thank Adam for his service and dedication to Abilene Christian. We wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors."

Dorrel was hired after posting a 76-8 record with three Division II national championships at Northwest Missouri State. He had been with the program, his alma mater, for 13 seasons prior to making the jump to Division I. Dorrel was named the AFCA Division II Coach of the Year three times.

Sources indicated the program was run in a healthy way off the field, the staff just simply didn't win enough games.

ACU is a member of the newly-formed WAC, and the school's release notes a nationwide search will begin under newly-hired AD Zack Lassiter, whose first official day in the office is not until Dec. 1.

