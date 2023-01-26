Skip to main content

After a 50-year absence, Conference Carolinas to sponsor football again

On Thursday, Conference Carolinas announced a new member and, with it, a new sport.

Shorter University will become the Division II league's 15th all-sports member starting with the 2024-25 academic year, which brings the conference to six football-playing institutions. 

In 2025-26, Conference Carolinas will sponsor football for the first time since 1974-75.

“This is a huge announcement for Conference Carolinas,” said commissioner Chris Colvin. “It has been a priority for us to find a way to bring football back to Conference Carolinas, and the addition of Shorter allows us to align with our member institutions to sponsor the sport. We have a great deal of work ahead of the 2025 season, but all of us in Conference Carolinas could not be any more excited. We look forward to working with all of our member institutions as Conference Carolinas football grows and thrives in the years to come.”

Here is the Conference Carolinas roster:

SchoolLocationCurrent Conference

Barton College

Wilson, N.C.

South Atlantic

Chowan

Murfreesboro, N.C.

CIAA

Erskine College

Due West, S.C.

South Atlantic

UNC Pembroke

Pembroke, N.C.

Mountain East

North Greenville

Tigerville, S.C.

Gulf South

Shorter

Rome, Ga.

Gulf South

"The Shorter University staff, students and coaches are all thrilled to be joining Conference Carolinas,” Shorter AD Richard Hendricks said. “Conference Carolinas has a rich history in high-achieving student-athletes while staying competitive. North Greenville University recently winning the Division II baseball national Championship is a great example of the competition Conference Carolinas encompasses, and reflects what Shorter University strives for in our athletic vision. Our main goal is to help our students find Jesus Christ in body, mind and soul. Conference Carolinas will be a great fit for us and will serve our academic, athletic and spiritual mission well.” 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

