An update on Bill O'Brien

A few weeks ago Bill O'Brien had been mentioned as a favorite for the Jags head coaching opening, if it were up to GM Trent Baalke, but it appears that has changed.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had his name brought up with a handful of college openings but ultimately nothing ever materialized on that front.

Over the past several weeks, O'Brien had also been mentioned as a favorite head coaching candidate of GM Trent Baalke for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching opening. However, Baalke's future with the Jags has been in doubt since the dismissal of Urban Meyer as the organization may opt to seek a fresh start.

The Jags have put in a handful of additional interview requests as well, including all the hottest names on the NFL market like Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, former Jags quarterback and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson.

Today, on NFL Now, Mike Garafolo shared that O'Brien is now unlikely to be the Jags choice.

Garafolo explains that his sources share that they're "not getting that vibe" that O'Brien is the team's choice.

O'Brien interviewed with the Jaguars earlier this month and they recently wrapped up the first round of interviews.

Having to replace a lot of firepower, O'Brien's Crimson Tide offense performed admirably en route to another national title appearance for Nick Saban's squad.

If he doesn't land a head coaching opportunity, O'Brien will surely have opportunities to return to the NFL as a coordinator, if he so chooses. Returning to Tuscaloosa for another year under Nick Saban is always a great option as well.

