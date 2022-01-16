NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2021-22)
For the first time ever, we've created a page to track all of the interview requests for each NFL head coach and GM opening.
Each of these requests get covered on The Scoop daily, but now we've got a page to track all of them in one spot, as well as the completed interviews as they are announced by each team.
As of right now, there are eight NFL head coaching openings: Chicago, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, and the New York Giants.
The Bears, Vikings and Giants also have GM openings that need to be filled.
CHICAGO BEARS
Head Coach Interview Requests
Leslie Frazier (Bills DC)
Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)
Brian Daboll (Bills OC)
Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)
Byron Leftwich (Bucs OC)
Matt Eberflus (Colts DC)
Brian Flores (Former Dolphins HC)
Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)
Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)
Completed Interviews:
Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)
General Manager Interview Requests
Morocco Brown (Colts director of scouting)
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of operations)
Glenn Cook (Browns VP of player personnel)
Rex Hogan (Jets Assistant GM)
Rick Smith (Former Texans GM)
Jeff Ireland (Saints assistant GM)
Ed Dodds (Colts assistant GM)
Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)
Omar Khan (Steelers VP of football and business admin)
Eliot Wolf (Patriots senior personnel consultant)
Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
Reggie McKenzie (Dolphins senior personnel executive)
Champ Kelly (Bears assistant director of player personnel)
Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)
JoJo Wooden (Chargers director of player personnel)
Completed Interviews:
Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
DENVER BRONCOS
Head Coach Interview Requests
Jarod Mayo (Patriots ILBs)
Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)
Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)
Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs OC)
Jonathan Gannon (Eagles DC)
Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC)
Aaron Glenn (Lions DC)
Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)
Luke Getsy (Packers QBs)
Brian Callahan (Bengals OC)
Completed Interviews:
TBA
HOUSTON TEXANS
Head Coach Interview Requests
Brian Flores (Former Dolphins HC)
Hines Ward (FAU WRs)
Joe Lombardi (Chargers OC)
Completed Interviews:
TBA
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Head Coach Interview Requests
Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)
Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)
Matt Eberflus (Colts DC)
Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
Byron Leftwich (Bucs OC)
Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)
Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)
Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)
Bill O'Brien (Alabama OC)
Darrell Bevell (Jags OC and interim HC)
Completed Interviews:
TBA
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Head Coach Interview Requests:
TBA
Completed Interviews:
TBA
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Head Coach Interview Requests:
Brian Daboll (Bills OC)
Mike McDaniel (49ers OC)
Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)
Vance Joseph (Cardinals DC)
Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)
Leslie Frazier (Bills DC)
Thomas Brown (Rams RBs / AHC)
Completed Interviews:
TBA
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Head Coach Interview Requests:
Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC)
Jonathan Gannon (Eagles DC)
Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)
DeMeco Ryans (49ers DC)
Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)
Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)
Completed Interviews:
Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)
General Manager Interview Requests:
Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of football operations)
Brandon Brown (Eagles director of player personnel)
Glenn Cook (Browns VP of player personnel)
Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel)
Eliott Wolf (Patriots scouting consultant)
John Spytek (Bucs VP of player personnel)
Catherine Raiche (Eagles VP of football operations)
Completed Interviews:
Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Head Coach Interview Requests:
TBA
Completed Interviews:
TBA
General Manager Interview Requests:
Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)
Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel)
Ryan Cowden (Titans VP of player personnel)
Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)
Adrian Wilson (Cardinals VP of pro personnel)
Adam Peters (49ers assistant GM)
Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)
Quentin Harris (Cardinals VP of player personnel)
Joe Hortiz (Ravens director of player personnel)
Completed Interviews:
TBA