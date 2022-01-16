NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2021-22)

Track all of the NFL head coach and GM interview requests and completed interviews via this page.

For the first time ever, we've created a page to track all of the interview requests for each NFL head coach and GM opening.

Each of these requests get covered on The Scoop daily, but now we've got a page to track all of them in one spot, as well as the completed interviews as they are announced by each team.

As of right now, there are eight NFL head coaching openings: Chicago, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, and the New York Giants.

The Bears, Vikings and Giants also have GM openings that need to be filled.

CHICAGO BEARS

Head Coach Interview Requests

Leslie Frazier (Bills DC)

Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)

Brian Daboll (Bills OC)

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)

Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)

Byron Leftwich (Bucs OC)

Matt Eberflus (Colts DC)

Brian Flores (Former Dolphins HC)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)

Completed Interviews:

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)

General Manager Interview Requests

Morocco Brown (Colts director of scouting)

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of operations)

Glenn Cook (Browns VP of player personnel)

Rex Hogan (Jets Assistant GM)

Rick Smith (Former Texans GM)

Jeff Ireland (Saints assistant GM)

Ed Dodds (Colts assistant GM)

Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)

Omar Khan (Steelers VP of football and business admin)

Eliot Wolf (Patriots senior personnel consultant)

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

Reggie McKenzie (Dolphins senior personnel executive)

Champ Kelly (Bears assistant director of player personnel)

Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)

JoJo Wooden (Chargers director of player personnel)

Completed Interviews:

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

DENVER BRONCOS

Head Coach Interview Requests

Jarod Mayo (Patriots ILBs)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)

Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs OC)

Jonathan Gannon (Eagles DC)

Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC)

Aaron Glenn (Lions DC)

Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)

Luke Getsy (Packers QBs)

Brian Callahan (Bengals OC)

Completed Interviews:

TBA

HOUSTON TEXANS

Head Coach Interview Requests

Brian Flores (Former Dolphins HC)

Hines Ward (FAU WRs)

Joe Lombardi (Chargers OC)

Completed Interviews:

TBA

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Head Coach Interview Requests

Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)

Matt Eberflus (Colts DC)

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)

Byron Leftwich (Bucs OC)

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)

Doug Pederson (Former Eagles HC)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

Bill O'Brien (Alabama OC)

Darrell Bevell (Jags OC and interim HC)

Completed Interviews:

TBA

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Head Coach Interview Requests:

TBA

Completed Interviews:

TBA

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Head Coach Interview Requests:

Brian Daboll (Bills OC)

Mike McDaniel (49ers OC)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

Vance Joseph (Cardinals DC)

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)

Leslie Frazier (Bills DC)

Thomas Brown (Rams RBs / AHC)

Completed Interviews:

TBA

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Head Coach Interview Requests:

Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC)

Jonathan Gannon (Eagles DC)

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)

DeMeco Ryans (49ers DC)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)

Todd Bowles (Bucs DC)



Completed Interviews:

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC)



General Manager Interview Requests:

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of football operations)

Brandon Brown (Eagles director of player personnel)

Glenn Cook (Browns VP of player personnel)

Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel)

Eliott Wolf (Patriots scouting consultant)

John Spytek (Bucs VP of player personnel)

Catherine Raiche (Eagles VP of football operations)

Completed Interviews:

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Head Coach Interview Requests:

TBA

Completed Interviews:

TBA

General Manager Interview Requests:

Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)

Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel)

Ryan Cowden (Titans VP of player personnel)

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

Adrian Wilson (Cardinals VP of pro personnel)

Adam Peters (49ers assistant GM)

Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)

Quentin Harris (Cardinals VP of player personnel)

Joe Hortiz (Ravens director of player personnel)

Completed Interviews:

TBA

