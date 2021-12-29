Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

An update on Gary Goff's staff at McNeese State

Gary Goff is planning on bringing a host of D-II coaches with him to McNeese State, sources tell FootballScoop.
Yesterday we shared the news that former Southern Miss defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro was joining the McNeese State (FCS - LA) staff of Gary Goff after spending one season on the South Alabama staff.

Now, the rest of Goff's staff is starting to take shape.

Sources tell FootballScoop that a majority of the rest of Goff's staff will be joining him from Valdosta State, where they led the program to a runner-up finish for the D-II National Title just a few short weeks ago.

On the offensive side of the ball Phil Ely (QBs), Ryan Allgood (OL), , Thomas Reese (RBs), and Sean Fogarty (TEs) are all planning to join the staff, sources share. 

Ely served as the Valdosta State offensive coordinator while Reese also held the special teams coordinator title for the Blazers in addition to coaching the running backs.

The defensive side of the ball is shaping up to consist of Marc Yellock (DL), Mike Johnson (DBs), and Dwight Jackson (LBs) in addition to Pecoraro. 

Also, we understand that Valdosta State defensive graduate assistant Marco Sanchez is planning to join the staff in a defensive quality control capacity.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Valdosta StateGary GoffMcNeese State

