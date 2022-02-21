Skip to main content

Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator

Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay is set to become the new offensive coordinator at App State, according to report

Appalachian State lost offensive coordinator Frank Ponce to Miami, where he will serve as the 'Canes quarterbacks coach under Broyles Award winner and new Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Shawn Clark has reportedly found his new offensive coordinator, and he's coming from the MAC.

Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay has accepted the offensive coordinator job at App State, Pete Thamel tweets.

Under Barbay, Central Michigan running back Lew Nicholls III led all of college football in rushing this past season, rushing for more than 200 yards more than the next closest running back. Nicholls ran for 1,848 yards on the year, averaging just over 142 yards per game.

Barbay has been a mainstay on Jim McElwain's staffs at Colorado State, and then Florida before joining him with the Chippewas in Mount Pleasant.

The opening marks the 62nd offensive coordinator change of this off season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Central MichiganKevin BarbayAppalachian State

