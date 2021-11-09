2021-22 Offensive Coordinator Tracker

Track all of the offensive coordinator movement from around college football via this page.

In what has become an annual FootballScoop tradition, the live tracking page for all of the offensive coordinator movement in college football is now live.

Some of these jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction. This is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens.

This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.

AKRON

2020 - Tommy Zagorski

2021 - TBD

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

2020 - Doug Ruse

2021 - TBD

LSU

2020 - Jake Peetz / DJ Mangas

2021 - TBD

NEBRASKA

2021 - Matt Lubick

2022 - TBD

TCU

2020 - Doug Meacham

2021 - TBD

TEXAS TECH

2020 - Sonny Cumbie

2021 - TBD

UCONN

2021 - Frank Giufre

2022 - TBD

UMASS

2021 - Angelo Mirando

2022 - TBD

USC

2021 - Graham Harrell

2022 - TBD

WASHINGTON

2020 - John Donovan

2021 - TBD

WASHINGTON STATE

2021 - Brian Smith

2022 - TBD