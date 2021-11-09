2021-22 Offensive Coordinator Tracker
In what has become an annual FootballScoop tradition, the live tracking page for all of the offensive coordinator movement in college football is now live.
Some of these jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction. This is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens.
This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.
AKRON
2020 - Tommy Zagorski
2021 - TBD
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
2020 - Doug Ruse
2021 - TBD
LSU
2020 - Jake Peetz / DJ Mangas
2021 - TBD
NEBRASKA
2021 - Matt Lubick
2022 - TBD
TCU
2020 - Doug Meacham
2021 - TBD
TEXAS TECH
2020 - Sonny Cumbie
2021 - TBD
UCONN
2021 - Frank Giufre
2022 - TBD
UMASS
2021 - Angelo Mirando
2022 - TBD
USC
2021 - Graham Harrell
2022 - TBD
WASHINGTON
2020 - John Donovan
2021 - TBD
WASHINGTON STATE
2021 - Brian Smith
2022 - TBD