Tulane reportedly snags D-II head coach as offensive coordinator

Willie Fritz is reportedly handing the keys of his offense to Central Missouri (D-II) head coach Jim Svoboda.

Willie Fritz has reportedly found his new offensive coordinator, and he's coming from the D-II ranks.

Central Missouri (D-II) head coach Jim Svoboda is expected to become the new offensive coordinator for Fritz at Tulane, Pete Thamel tweets.

Fritz was the head coach at Central Missouri for 13 seasons from 1997-2009, where he compiled a 97-47 record. Svoboda was hired as his replacement. Now they'll reunite on the same staff.

Svoboda has had an impressive 86-43 run at Central Missouri, with two 11-win seasons since taking over in 2010. In 2019 they lost in the second round of the D-II playoffs and that season they led all of Division II in total offense. They finished this past season 4-7.

Svoboda has prior experience as a Power Five offensive coordinator. From 2004-06 he coordinated the offense at UCLA and was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2005. He's also held the coordinator title at Northwest Missouri State.

After his stint at UCLA, Svoboda was the quarterbacks coach at Montana State for a few seasons before taking the Central Missouri job heading into the fall of 2010.

In addition to Central Missouri, Svoboda was also the head coach at Nebraska Wesleyan from 1987-93, where he put together a 52-19 record with three NAIA playoff appearances.

Svoboda steps in for Chip Long, who accepted the offensive coordinator job at Georgia Tech. Keep track of all the offensive coordinator movement around college football here.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

