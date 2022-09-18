Skip to main content

Arizona State parts ways with Herm Edwards

The school has announced that they are parting ways with Herm Edwards three games into the 2022 season.

Arizona State has announced their decision to part ways with Herm Edwards

Multiple outlets, including Pete Thamel, were first to share the news.

The Sun Devils lost to Eastern Michigan at home last night.

Since taking over the program in 2018, Edwards has gone 26-20, including a 1-2 start to this season. His best finishes came after 8-5 finishes in 2019 and 2021.

Arizona State is also under NCAA investigation for recruiting violations that happened under Edwards' watch back during the COVID recruiting dead period. The school is awaiting news on sanctions stemming from that investigation.

With the cloud of NCAA violations hanging over the program, many coaches and people around college football thought Herm would step away before the start of the season. While that didn't happen, the loss to Eastern Michigan yesterday proved to be the final straw.

Athletic director Ray Anderson and school president Michael Crow were seen having an interesting interaction after the loss last night, and Crow weighed in with some thoughts immediately after the game hinting to the direction of the program.

Edwards entered a critical fifth season in 2022 without associate head coach / defensive coordinator Antonio Peirce, who resigned back in February amidst the investigation, and Pierce was just one of four other on-field coaches Edwards had to replace this off season. 

Below is the statement from VP of athletics Ray Anderson.

The move marks the third FBS head coaching change of the 2022-23 season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

