2022-23 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes

Here's where you can keep track of all the head coaching changes from coast to coast.

We're back with our annual list tracking of all the head coaching changes across the NFL and college football.

The college carousel once again got off to a quick start, starting with a few small college coaches that had spent decades with their respective programs announcing that this would be their final season on the sidelines.

Then, in major college football, Nebraska parted ways with Scott Frost on September 11th, following a loss to Georgia Southern.

Consider this your one-stop shop for coaching changes at every level of football – NFL, NCAA and NAIA – throughout the fall and winter, so check back frequently. For your reference, here are the lists of changes for the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and the 2021-22 seasons.

There have been no NFL head coaching changes yet.

The dismissal of Scott Frost in September marked the first major college head coaching change of the 2022-23 coaching cycle.

So far, that has been the one head coaching change. A late change at UAB pushed the number of changes heading into the 2022 season to 30. Total number of changes over the past 11 seasons: 22 (2008), 23 (2009), 24 (2010), 28 (2011), 31 (2012), 20 (2013), 15 (2014), 29 (2015), 21 (2016), 21 (2017), 28 (2018), and 24 (2019) 17 (2020).

PROGRAM 2022 HEAD COACH 2023 HEAD COACH NEBRASKA Scott Frost TBA

There have been no FCS head coaching changes.

There were 21 FCS coaching changes after last fall. After the 2020 season, there were six head coaching changes, 16 changes following 2019, 25 in 2018, 24 in 2017, and 15 in 2016.

PROGRAM 2022 HEAD COACH 2023 HEAD COACH TBA TBA TBA

There have been no Division II head coaching changes.

There were a whopping 35 Division II head coaching changes last year, which followed the 2020 season where the Division II level didn't play a full season due to COVID. 31 jobs opened after the 2019 season, and 21 after the 2018 season.

PROGRAM 2022 HEAD COACH 2023 HEAD COACH NA NA NA

There have been two head coaching changes at the Division III level, and one has been filled.

There were 25 changes last season and just five Division III after the COVID-impacted 2020 season. In 2019, a total of 22 programs saw head coaching changes.

PROGRAM 2022 HEAD COACH 2023 HEAD COACH MIDDLEBURY (VT) Bob Ritter (f) TBA RIPON (WI) Ron Ernst (f) Jake Marshall

There has been one coaching change at the NAIA level.

There were 12 NAIA head coaching changes last year, seven in 2019-20 and 15 after the 2018-19 season.

PROGRAM 2022 HEAD COACH 2023 HEAD COACH BETHANY (KS) Tyrone Carter TBA

(i) denotes that the coach has, or will lead the team as an interim head coach

(f) denotes coach will lead team for one final season

As always, if we missed anyone please let us know at 225.229.3429, mail@footballscoop.com, or via Twitter (DM if you’d like) @FootballScoop.