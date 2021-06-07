Sources: Arkansas has their new offensive line coach

Cody Kennedy is expected to move from tight ends to the offensive line
Arkansas is expected to promote Cody Kennedy from tight ends coach to offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Kennedy would replace Brad Davis, who left to fill the offensive line job at LSU last week

Kennedy spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach at Tulane before briefly joining Will Hall's new Southern Miss as O-line coach/run game coordinator in December. He left the following month to join Sam Pittman's staff in Fayetteville.

Prior to Tulane, Kennedy spent the 2018 season at Georgia as a graduate assistant under Pittman, the Dawgs' offensive line coach at the time.

Kennedy also coached the offensive line at West Georgia (2016-17) and North Carolina-Pembroke (2015). He played at Southeastern Louisiana from 2008-10.

With Kennedy expected to move to the offensive line, Sam Pittman is currently evaluating all options to fill the tight ends role. Stay tuned for more on that one. 

