Arkansas is adding D-II offensive line coach to staff

Sam Pittman is adding a well regarded Division II offensive line coach to his support staff at Arkansas.

Northwood (D-II - MI) offensive line coach Arthur Ray Jr. has accepted a quality control position working with the Razorbacks offensive line, FootballScoop has learned.

Ray Jr. also held the role of recruiting coordinator at Northwood.

Before landing at Northwood, Ray ran an offensive line training program in the Chicagoland area and also served as the head coach at Curie HS (IL),

The job in the SEC is just the latest chapter in an inspiring story for Ray. Back in 2007, just before signing with Michigan State as one of the midwest's top recruits, he was diagnosed with bone cancer in his leg.

After chemo treatments and surgery to remove a tumor near his calf. His adversity-filled journey at Michigan State culminated in a special moment years later in 2011 where he started for the Spartans in their game against Youngstown State, where he was finally able to do what the odds told him he would never do. He played just one snap, filling in for All Big Ten selection Joel Foreman, but it was an incredibly inspiring moment that many thought would never happen.

After his time in East Lansing,, Ray went on play at Fort Collins (D-II - CO) and later signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins before beginning his coaching journey.

Back in April of last year, during our FootballScoop Online Clinic series, Ray joined us to talk about offensive line play and drills.