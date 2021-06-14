Sources: Arkansas, Pittman filling TE job with former player, longtime NFL assistant

Arkansas' search for a new tight ends coach has wrapped up with a familiar name to the Razorbacks' program and an NFL pedigree.
Multiple sources on Monday tell FootballScoop that Hogs' second-year head coach Sam Pittman is finalizing a deal to bring former Arkansas player and veteran college and NFL assistant coach Dowell Loggains back home to Arkansas.

An Arkansas native who graduated from high school in Abilene, Texas, and then played for the Razorbacks in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Loggains most recently has been an senior offensive analyst on James Franklin's Penn State staff.

However, Loggains has been an offensive coordinator for four different NFL franchises – first with the Tennessee Titans under Mike Munchak and additionally for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and a two-year stint running the offense for the New York Jets in 2019-20.

Pittman's moved quickly to replace Brad Davis, the popular assistant who only recently returned home to join Ed Orgeron's LSU staff after Orgeron's firing of offensive line coach James Cregg, moving Cody Kennedy to offensive line thus opening this spot for Loggains. 

The Razorbacks are coming off a 3-7 debut campaign under Pittman but carry some modest momentum after wins against rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as Tennessee.

Arkansas opens Year 2 of the Pittman era with back-to-back games against former rivals of their days before joining the Southeastern Conference. The Hogs face Rice on Sept. 4 and Steve Sarkisian's new Texas program Sept. 11.

