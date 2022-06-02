Skip to main content

Sources: Sam Pittman's new Arkansas deal worth more than $30 million

Arkansas' super-popular coach and leader of one of college football's greatest turnarounds last season is now set to earn $6m-plus per year

In his second year atop the Arkansas Razorbacks’ football program, Sam Pittman snapped a significant, decade-long drought from the year-end rankings and likewise turned in the first-ever trifecta arguably most important to Hogs’ fans: defeating Texas, Texas A&M and LSU in the same season.

So a new deal for Pittman was inevitable, and Arkansas officials revealed a new, long-term contract extension for Pittman Thursday, as chronicled here by Zach Barnett.

Now, FootballScoop has learned the full sum of that new pact for Pittman, and it’s a doozy.

Per multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations, Pittman, who switched representation to college football power-broker Jimmy Sexton and CAA last year, stands now with a revamped five-year deal worth more than $30 million.

In fact, Pittman’s new contract carries a $31 million price tag for the first five years, based on its average adjusted value.

Through deferred compensation and retention bonuses, Pittman actually is in line to average more than $6 million per year. He’ll open the new deal with an even $6 million earning sheet, with retention bonuses added at the end of each year and paid out on a bi-annual basis.

With these bonuses and escalators, the fifth year of Pittman’s deal is worth $6.4 million – bringing this pact to its $31 million value.

Additionally, per terms outlined by Arkansas, if Pittman gets the automatic rollover year for a seven-win season generated at any point during the lifetime of this deal, Pittman’s salary for the rollover year begins at $6.5 million.

And here’s the thing: those retention bonuses aren’t contingent on Pittman being employed by Arkansas for the duration of his deal. Per sources, if Arkansas for whatever reason decided to part with Pittman in January 2025, it still would owe him the retention bonuses from the 2022-23-24 seasons.

You May Like

Ryan Day

Ryan Day puts an NIL price tag on what he thinks it will take to keep Buckeyes roster together

Meeting with local business leaders, Ryan Day predicts the magic figure he thinks Ohio State is going to need in the coffers to keep their roster together.

By Doug Samuels6 hours ago
Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman inks new contract at Arkansas

As if that glorious new razorback fountain didn't already tell us, Pittman will continue calling the Hogs for the foreseeable future.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Scott Satterfield

Jeff Brohm made an interesting statement about the Louisville job. Louisville's current coach responds.

The dynamic around Louisville football has a real You vs. The Guy She Told You Not To Worry About vibe right now.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo presses pause on Nick Saban feud: 'We're done talking about it.'

Two weeks after suggesting someone should slap Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher passed on the opportunity over two days in Destin.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
Brian Kelly

LSU's Brian Kelly calls NIL runaway train, says "I don't think players want to be traded"

Kelly addressed reporters during the opening day of SEC Spring Meetings

By John BriceJun 1, 2022
Gary Patterson Texas

Gary Patterson explains why he parks in the back of the parking lot at Texas

After a 21-year, statue-worthy run at TCU, the future College Football Hall of Fame coach is embracing being at the bottom of Steve Sarkisian's org chart.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
John Madden EA

John Madden returning to 'Madden' cover

Football's greatest evangelist will grace the cover of the video game that bears his name one final time.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant to staff

Well traveled Power Five assistant Tim Brewster, who has experience as an assistant in the SEC and ACC as well as Big Ten head coaching experience, is reportedly set to join the Jackson State staff.

By Doug SamuelsJun 1, 2022