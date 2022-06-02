Sam Pittman inks new contract at Arkansas

As if that glorious new razorback fountain didn't already tell us, Pittman will continue calling the Hogs for the foreseeable future.

You knew Sam Pittman was pot committed to Arkansas the moment he installed that glorious razorback fountain at his lake house. Now we know Arkansas is committed to Pittman as well.

On Thursday, the school announced a new contract that runs for at least five seasons, and likely longer. The terms of the deal run through Dec. 31, 2026, with an automatic 1-year extension so long as Pittman at least seven games in any one of the upcoming five seasons. That seventh win can even include a bowl game, so long as that bowl win comes against a Power 5 or a Top 25-ranked Group of 5 team.

The new deal starts his compensation at $5 million a year. That's a $1.25 million raise from what he earned in 2021, ranking him 12th among the 13 public-school SEC head coaches. It's also below the reported $7 million a year for seven years Pittman's agent Jimmy Sexton reportedly sought.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

Pittman revealed in April that the two sides were nearing an agreement, and that the deal included a non-compete clause. "They can fire me whenever they get good and ready to, but I can’t leave if that makes sense," he said.

Inheriting a team that went 2-10 and 0-8 in the SEC in 2019, Pittman has steadily improved the Razorbacks each of his two seasons on the job. Arkansas went 3-7 in the all-SEC season of 2020, then leaped to 9-4 in 2021. The '21 campaign saw the Hogs defeat Texas, Texas A&M and LSU in the same season for the first time in program history, as well as the program's first AP poll finish since 2011.

Heading into 2022, Arkansas is one of eight FBS programs to retain its head coach and both coordinators for three straight seasons.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. Last fall, we won four trophies, including one for our victory in the Outback Bowl, and enjoyed our best season in a decade, and I believe we’re just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.