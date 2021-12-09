Report: Zak Hill to remain at Arizona State, Auburn OC search continues

Zak Hill has informed those close to him he will not take an offer from Auburn and instead remain at Arizona State, according to a report Thursday from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

The 42-year-old worked alongside Bryan Harsin as Boise State's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2016-19.

However, the situation is more complicated than Hill simply picking Tempe over Auburn. Reports over the weekend indicated Auburn had to move on over concerns over the NCAA's ongoing investigation into Arizona State reportedly breaking recruiting rules during the pandemic.

Harsin's search for his second offensive coordinator in as many years as Auburn's head coach continues, while Arizona State is apparently set to bring back Herm Edwards and his senior staff despite the ongoing investigation.

