Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Zak Hill to remain at Arizona State, Auburn OC search continues

Auburn reportedly moved on due to compliance concerns at Arizona State.
Author:

Zak Hill has informed those close to him he will not take an offer from Auburn and instead remain at Arizona State, according to a report Thursday from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

The 42-year-old worked alongside Bryan Harsin as Boise State's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2016-19.

However, the situation is more complicated than Hill simply picking Tempe over Auburn. Reports over the weekend indicated Auburn had to move on over concerns over the NCAA's ongoing investigation into Arizona State reportedly breaking recruiting rules during the pandemic. 

Harsin's search for his second offensive coordinator in as many years as Auburn's head coach continues, while Arizona State is apparently set to bring back Herm Edwards and his senior staff despite the ongoing investigation.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Arizona StateAuburnzak hill

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.54.34 AM

"Attention College Recruiters..." sign on weight room has the coaching community divided

A high school coach has posted a sign for college recruiters visiting his school that has the coaching community a bit split.

2 hours ago
Mike MacIntyre

Mike MacIntyre set to become the new head coach at FIU

Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, the former head coach at Colorado and San Jose State, is set to take over at FIU, per report.

3 hours ago
Hue Jackson

Sources: Grambling State eyes NFL coaching veteran Hue Jackson for head coaching spot

The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach spent this past season on Eddie George's Tennessee State staff.

18 hours ago
Staff Tracker - COLO STATE

Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Colorado State staff under Jay Norvell is coming together via this page.

20 hours ago
jtaylor

Jason Taylor's coaching mentors include Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson, Rex Ryan & one of America's top prep spots; is he ready for what's next?

The former Akron All-American and NFL All-Pro is carving a distinguished coaching career

20 hours ago
Staff Tracker - SMU

SMU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the SMU staff under Rhett Lashlee is coming together via this page.

21 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Here's how much LSU was prepared to pay Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo said he'd have to be "the dumbest human being on God's earth" to leave Texas A&M, but LSU reportedly offered him stupid money to do so.

23 hours ago
randy

Sources: Florida State poised to elevate Randy Shannon to on-field assistant coaching role

Mike Norvell is trying to fortify his defense with the veteran Shannon

23 hours ago