Auburn and Bryan Harsin both release statements

Bryan Harsin and Auburn both release statements, with Harsin calling the past few weeks among the toughest of his career.

After a bunch of drama and rumors over the last few weeks, ESPN shared earlier this morning that Auburn was making the decision to move forward with Bryan Harsin leading the Tigers.

Now, the University (not the athletic department) has shared an official statement from Dr. Jay Gogue, who takes full responsibility to march on with Harsin in charge.

The statement goes on to add, "Unfortunately, social media fueled wild speculation, substantial misinformation and unfair attacks on good Auburn people. A feeding frenzy resulted that was beyond anyone's control. We regret the concern, anger, frustration or hurt that this caused any member of the Auburn family."

Harsin has also shared a statement calling the past few weeks "one of he hardest' of his career.

"I know who I am as a husband, father and football coach and cooperated fully throughout this process. I believe that every challenge in life is an opportunity to grow and learn. This is no different. Every day we're not moving forward together is a step in the wrong direction. In order for us to take the Auburn program where we all want it to go we must, at all levels, commit to each other and this great university that we all love."

See his full statement below.

All things considered, that is an absolute first-class statement from Harsin considering the turmoil the drama has put him through as of recent.

