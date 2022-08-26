Auburn reportedly set to part ways with Allen Greene

Auburn and AD Allen Greene are negotiating his way out of the athletics department, according to a report Friday from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Greene has run Auburn's athletics department since 2018.

According to Thamel, with Greene's contract expiring in January, that the school was content waiting until its expiration to make a decision on his future was a decision on its own, and so Greene now wants out.

The move comes eight days before the opening of Bryan Harsin's second season as Auburn's head football coach -- a second season that Harsin almost didn't get, at a job Harsin wouldn't have gotten if not for Greene, who is now leaving.

As John Talty detailed for AL.com back in December 2020, an influential group of moneyed boosters pushed for the ouster of Gus Malzahn and also pushed for interim head coach Kevin Steele to get the job full-time. Greene argued for a full search and president Jay Gogue sided with Greene. An 8-person search committee ultimately hired Harsin, who went 69-19 with two Mountain West championships in seven seasons at Boise State, but had zero ties to the SEC.

Harsin went 6-7 in his debut at Auburn, and nearly lost his job thereafter.

After hiring SEC veterans Mike Bobo and Derek Mason to run his offense and defense, respectively, Harsin has now installed Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding, both Boise State assistants, as coordinators.

Outside of football, Greene has overseen the best stretch of men's basketball in Auburn history and two College World Series trips in the last three tournaments, ending a 22-year diamond drought.

This story will be updated as news develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.