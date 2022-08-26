Skip to main content

Auburn reportedly set to part ways with Allen Greene

Greene successfully fended off external forces to hire Bryan Harsin as Auburn's football coach.

Auburn and AD Allen Greene are negotiating his way out of the athletics department, according to a report Friday from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Greene has run Auburn's athletics department since 2018.

According to Thamel, with Greene's contract expiring in January, that the school was content waiting until its expiration to make a decision on his future was a decision on its own, and so Greene now wants out.

The move comes eight days before the opening of Bryan Harsin's second season as Auburn's head football coach -- a second season that Harsin almost didn't get, at a job Harsin wouldn't have gotten if not for Greene, who is now leaving.

As John Talty detailed for AL.com back in December 2020, an influential group of moneyed boosters pushed for the ouster of Gus Malzahn and also pushed for interim head coach Kevin Steele to get the job full-time. Greene argued for a full search and president Jay Gogue sided with Greene. An 8-person search committee ultimately hired Harsin, who went 69-19 with two Mountain West championships in seven seasons at Boise State, but had zero ties to the SEC.

Harsin went 6-7 in his debut at Auburn, and nearly lost his job thereafter. 

After hiring SEC veterans Mike Bobo and Derek Mason to run his offense and defense, respectively, Harsin has now installed Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding, both Boise State assistants, as coordinators.

Outside of football, Greene has overseen the best stretch of men's basketball in Auburn history and two College World Series trips in the last three tournaments, ending a 22-year diamond drought.

This story will be updated as news develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy says he plans to coach 10+ more years: 'I'm in heaven'

"We have a big staff now," he said. "I don't really do anything anymore. Honestly, I don't."

By Zach Barnett
Walter Jones

The junior college level is launching its own version of the Heisman

The Walter Jones Trophy has been established to honor excellence in junior college football.

By Zach Barnett
Bevo

FootballScoop Pod '22 debut: Talking present, future state of college ball, opening games, CFP

What's in store for Oklahoma, Texas; CFP expansion, FCS ascension and more

By John Brice
Nebraska

On the Line: Week 0

The 2022 season's soft launch is highlighted by two important Conference USA games and the most important game pitting 3-9 teams ever played on the British Isles.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2410

Furman unveils dazzling new all-black uniform

The Paladins under Clay Hendrix have reemerged as a consistent SoCon contender

By John Brice
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott is planning on making the national title game in his first season at Virginia

“When you fail to prepare, you’re preparing to fail -- John Wooden" -- Tony Elliott

By Zach Barnett
Rich Rod Jacksonville State

College football may have a Spygate situation brewing

Ahead of their week zero match up with Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX), Rich Rod says he's caught a few people trying to sneakily catch some film of his team.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_2354

Deion Sanders explains why Jackson State's class rules include 'no slides, no wifebeaters'

Coach Prime is challenging his JSU Tigers to be good, respectful program ambassadors

By John Brice