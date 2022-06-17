Skip to main content

Defiance College names head coach, its third in 10 months

Bill Nickell, a young, decorated assistant with ties to the area and the school, will work to bring stability and direction to a program that has lacked both of late.

Defiance College, a Division III school in Defiance, Ohio, and our very own Doug Samuels's alma mater, has named Bill Nickell as its head coach.

"I'm excited for Coach Nickell and football program," said Defiance AD Derek Woodley. "He has a tremendous amount of experience along with a deep passion for Defiance College. We look forward to watching the program continue to improve under his leadership."

Nickell is an internal promotion, and one of the quickest in recent memory. He joined the staff in February as offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and tight ends coach. He was the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2021, and prior to that spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and strength and conditioning coordinator at Lock Haven University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania. 

His offenses produced three of the top five scoring teams in Lock Haven history. He is an AFCA 35 Under 35 alum. 

Nickell is Defiance's sixth head coach in the past seven seasons. Bill Sheehan went 10-30 from 2012-15. He was replaced by Casey Goff, who went 5-5 in his one season of 2016. Aaron Mershman went 2-8 in 2017. Manny Matasakis was 4-23 in two-plus seasons before he was replaced days before the 2021 season due to an off-field incident. Earnest Wilson went 1-9 as an interim last fall, but accepted a position with the upstart Major League Football in May

Nickell played at nearby Urbana University, but both of his parents are Defiance graduates. 

"First off, I would like to thank my wife and family for their continuous love and support," said Coach Nickell. "I would also like to thank Defiance College and the D.C. community, for the opportunity to lead the football program and rebuild the Yellow Jackets championship tradition. It is apparent to me that the support from the alumni and administration are in place to build a successful program. I am beyond excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get to work with our student-athletes."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 9.31.59 AM

Someone has turned #ScholarshipAlerts into a show

Why do we love #ScholarshipAlerts? Because they're the American dream distilled in video form.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Skip Johnson

"When you talk about winning and losing, kids start fearing that instead of just playing the game."

On the eve of the College World Series, a former assistant of shares a lesson of zen from the winningest college baseball coach of all-time.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Saints black helmet

WARNING: NFL uniforms could soon start getting pretty funky

Rules that limited Nike's freedom to reimagine NFL uniforms are now loosened. Look to the NBA and MLB for where NFL unis could go next.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
Drew Brees Sean Payton

The Miami Dolphins were prepared to pay Sean Payton how much to coach for them?

Sean Payton is great at drawing up plays. But his greatest talent? Getting people to scheme up league-altering hypothetical moves for him.

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2022
Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman publicly sets record straight, says he was misquoted about Ohio State

Freeman went on Columbus, Ohio, radio Thursday morning to emphasize his points

By John BriceJun 15, 2022
Dirk Koetter

Two veteran Broncos coaches returning to Boise State

Dirk Koetter started the cycle that turned Boise State into a national brand. Now that cycle comes full circle as he returns to the blue turf.

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2022
Photo: Futurity

Issues with helmet outfitters causing a panic among coaches

Coaches are taking to social media to try and find helmets to outfit their guys while helmet manufacturers shut down ordering opportunities

By Doug SamuelsJun 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 2.22.18 PM

AAC sets start date for their six new members

Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UTSA and UAB are officially set to join the AAC in summer of 2023.

By Doug SamuelsJun 15, 2022