Bobby Petrino reportedly lands FBS coordinator role

One of college football's most respected offensive play callers is set to make a return to the FBS level.

Bobby Petrino, who has served as the head coach at Missouri State (FCS) the past three seasons, is expected to be the new offensive coordinator at UNLV under Barry Odom.

Chris Low shared the news this morning.

In the past three season with the Bears, Petrino has gone 5-5, 8-4, and 5-5 for an overall mark of 18-15 with a 14-8 record in Missouri Valley play. 

This will mark his first offensive coordinator role since 2002, when he served as the offensive play caller at Auburn.

Outside of a few years away from football after Louisville and before Missouri State, Petrino has served as head coach at Louisville (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky.

Petrino is widely respected as one of the best play callers in college football, so on paper, this is a nice early pickup for Barry Odom's staff at UNLV as they head into the early signing day period.

Odom is also finalizing a deal for former Notre Dame and Wisconsin assistant Del Alexander to join the staff as well.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

