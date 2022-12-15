Skip to main content

Sources: Former Notre Dame, Wisconsin assistant expected to join UNLV staff

Barry Odom and UNLV are finalizing a deal with Del Alexander

Days onto the job atop the UNLV program, Barry Odom is closing in on a hire for a key offensive assistant position.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Wednesday that Odom is working to finalize a deal with Del Alexander, the well-traveled wide receivers’ coach who spent the 2022 season on staff at Georgia Tech.

Prior to his year in Atlanta, Alexander – who closed his collegiate career in the early-1990s at the University of Southern Cal – spent five seasons coaching wideouts for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame.

A Los Angeles native who has logged time at a half-dozen Power 5 programs, Alexander has previously worked at UNLV. He served as the Runnin’ Rebels’ wide receivers coach for the 1998 season, left for a year of NFL experience with the Chargers and then returned for three more seasons as an offensive assistant at UNLV.

Shortly thereafter, Alexander landed an offensive role at Oregon State and then spent a couple years on staff at San Diego.

Alexander became a fixture at the P-5 level first at Wisconsin and then Arizona State. Between the two programs, Alexander spent 10-straight years as both a wide receivers and tight ends coach before he latched on at Notre Dame after Kelly hired Chip Long in the midst of his Irish staff overhaul. Long, Alexander & Co. helped the Irish to an undefeated 2018 regular season and Notre Dame’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Pair this news with the fact that Odom is planning to hire Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator; and yeah. Fireworks in Vegas for sure. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

