Mark Stoops: Brad White is staying with us

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops shared tonight that defensive coordinator Brad White will be staying with the big blue nation.

White had been targeted by Brian Kelly to be LSU's defensive coordinator.

On top of that, Coach White is donating his entire bowl bonus to relief efforts in connection with the recent tornado tragedies in Kentucky.

Retaining White was a key move for Stoops after co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall left to be head coach at Troy.

LSU has plenty of dry powder. They will land an excellent defensive coordinator; but it sounds as if Brad White won't be the guy.

