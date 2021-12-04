Sources: Clay Helton has his new offensive coordinator

Clay Helton is going to work assembling his inaugural staff at Georgia Southern, and not surprisingly it’s expected to have ties to Helton’s run at University of Southern California.

Presently the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Ellis is a familiar face from Helton’s time at USC; Ellis served the Trojans as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18 before he joined Tyson Helton’s inaugural Western Kentucky staff prior to the 2019 season.



A Byron, Georgia, native who played collegiately at UAB, Ellis has coached at the Football Bowls Subdivision level for the past decade. He started his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, transitioned to Western Kentucky and has logged six of the past eight seasons with the Hilltoppers’ program.



The Hilltoppers scored over 30 points in every game this season, over 40 in 6 and over 50 in 3. Yeah, that works.



Dismissed by USC in early September, Helton was hired Nov. 2 at Georgia Southern to replace Chad Lunsford, who like Helton was dismissed early in the season.



Helton immediately joined the Eagles in a full-time capacity and began shaping the program for its future.



The Helton era officially gets underway in Statesboro, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2022, at home against FBS Morgan State before the Eagles travel the next week to Nebraska.Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Helton is expected to add Bryan Ellis to his Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator.



Presently the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Ellis is a familiar face from Helton’s time at USC; Ellis served the Trojans as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18 before he joined Tyson Helton’s inaugural Western Kentucky staff prior to the 2019 season.



A Byron, Georgia, native who played collegiately at UAB, Ellis has coached at the Football Bowls Subdivision level for the past decade. He started his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, transitioned to Western Kentucky and has logged six of the past eight seasons with the Hilltoppers’ program.



The Hilltoppers scored over 30 points in every game this season, over 40 in 6 and over 50 in 3. Yeah, that works.



Dismissed by USC in early September, Helton was hired Nov. 2 at Georgia Southern to replace Chad Lunsford, who like Helton was dismissed early in the season.



Helton immediately joined the Eagles in a full-time capacity and began shaping the program for its future.



The Helton era officially gets underway in Statesboro, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2022, at home against FBS Morgan State before the Eagles travel the next week to Nebraska.

We reported yesterday that Ryan Aplin will also be part of Helton's offensive staff.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.