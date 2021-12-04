Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Clay Helton has his new offensive coordinator

Author:

Clay Helton is going to work assembling his inaugural staff at Georgia Southern, and not surprisingly it’s expected to have ties to Helton’s run at University of Southern California.

Presently the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Ellis is a familiar face from Helton’s time at USC; Ellis served the Trojans as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18 before he joined Tyson Helton’s inaugural Western Kentucky staff prior to the 2019 season.

A Byron, Georgia, native who played collegiately at UAB, Ellis has coached at the Football Bowls Subdivision level for the past decade. He started his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, transitioned to Western Kentucky and has logged six of the past eight seasons with the Hilltoppers’ program.

The Hilltoppers scored over 30 points in every game this season, over 40 in 6 and over 50 in 3. Yeah, that works.

Dismissed by USC in early September, Helton was hired Nov. 2 at Georgia Southern to replace Chad Lunsford, who like Helton was dismissed early in the season.

Helton immediately joined the Eagles in a full-time capacity and began shaping the program for its future.

The Helton era officially gets underway in Statesboro, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2022, at home against FBS Morgan State before the Eagles travel the next week to Nebraska.Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Helton is expected to add Bryan Ellis to his Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator.

Presently the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Ellis is a familiar face from Helton’s time at USC; Ellis served the Trojans as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18 before he joined Tyson Helton’s inaugural Western Kentucky staff prior to the 2019 season.

A Byron, Georgia, native who played collegiately at UAB, Ellis has coached at the Football Bowls Subdivision level for the past decade. He started his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, transitioned to Western Kentucky and has logged six of the past eight seasons with the Hilltoppers’ program.

The Hilltoppers scored over 30 points in every game this season, over 40 in 6 and over 50 in 3. Yeah, that works.

Dismissed by USC in early September, Helton was hired Nov. 2 at Georgia Southern to replace Chad Lunsford, who like Helton was dismissed early in the season.

Helton immediately joined the Eagles in a full-time capacity and began shaping the program for its future.

The Helton era officially gets underway in Statesboro, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2022, at home against FBS Morgan State before the Eagles travel the next week to Nebraska.

We reported yesterday that Ryan Aplin will also be part of Helton's offensive staff

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
Bryan Ellisclay heltonGeorgia Southern

You May Like

Alabama Georgia

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Championship Week

It all comes down to this weekend: the 2021 FootballScoop Pick 'Em Championship

17 hours ago
Chris Klieman

Chris Klieman fires two assistants at Kansas State

Chris Klieman and Courtney Messingham have been friends since childhood and teammates since college. Klieman fired Messingham today.

17 hours ago
Credit: USA Today

Miami preparing to make a run at Mario Cristobal

Riley to USC. Kelly to LSU. Do blockbuster coaching moves come in threes?

15 hours ago
Jacksonville State

Sources: Rich Rodriguez staff at Jacksonville State taking shape

Two ULM staffers likely to join Rich Rod in leaving Monroe for Jacksonville, sources say

20 hours ago
Marcus Freeman

WATCH: Notre Dame players learn Marcus Freeman is their new head coach

Has anyone the coaching industry had a better 2021 than Marcus Freeman?

18 hours ago
Clay Helton

Sources: Clay Helton, Georgia Southern adding Arkansas State assistant, eyeing WKU coach

Putting together his first Georgia Southern staff, Helton is targeting offensive coaches with experience in the region and with Helton

23 hours ago
Mike Houston

Details of Mike Houston's new contract at East Carolina

A breakthrough season and interest from Virginia Tech combined to create a new contract for Mike Houston at East Carolina.

23 hours ago
crocker

Eastern University makes bold hire from FCS ranks to launch new NCAA DIII program

The private Christian school near Philadelphia has major plans and funds for the future

Dec 2, 2021