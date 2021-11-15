On his way out, FIU coach Butch Davis blasts school's administration, resources

Butch Davis won 23 games first three years at FIU but is 1-14 in his last 15 and on an expiring contract.

Butch Davis is on his way out at Florida International University, exiting at season's end after a turn in helping revive the program, as FootballScoop first reported in early October.

However, Davis isn't exiting the program quietly, as the veteran coach approaches the final weeks of his contract that expires Dec. 15.

In an article with Action Network, Davis blasted FIU administrators and the school's resources, as well as the school posting the job of head coach, Florida International University football, with the American Football Coaches Association on Oct. 1.

“This year has been a nightmare,” Davis, who said he had asked but was not granted another year, told Action. “You can imagine the players' reaction when a head coach's job was posted online.

“The administration has been sabotaging the program.

“Their decisions to post the job has resulted in a major negative impact on the football program and our ability to recruit and retain players.”

FIU is 1-9 on the season, mired in a nine-game losing streak and registered its only win against Football Championship Subdivision program Long Island.

The Panthers have games left against North Texas and Southern Miss.

In addition to Davis' comments on the job being posted on the AFCA web site, the former Miami and NFL coach also said the program was forced to use “five-year-old” shoulder pads that were donated to the school from Mississippi State.

FootballScoop has reached out to FIU officials for comment. The school also is seeking a new athletics director, after former A.D Pete Garcia resigned last week.

Davis won 23 games in his first three years atop the FIU program beginning in 2017; however, since the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Davis has logged just a 1-14 record.