Chicago Bears Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Matt Nagy was fired after going 34-31 over a four-year stretch in Chicago, including a disappointing 6-11 mark in 2021.

After a handful of first-round interviews, second round interviews reportedly were given to Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn and Matt Eberflus.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus ended up being the Bears choice as the new leader of the franchise.

Here, on the Chicago Bears Staff Tracker page, we will keep tabs on the staff that Eberflus is putting together, as well as who previously served in those roles in 2021.

2022 HEAD COACH: MATT EBERFLUS

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

LUKE GETSY

Green Bay Packers QBs



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Bill Lazor (OC)

John DeFilippo (QBs / PGC)

Mike Snyder (Assistant QBs / Offensive QC)

Mike Furrey (WRs)

Chris Jackson (Assistants WRs)

Michael Pitre (RBs)

Juan Castillo (OL)

Clancy Barone (TEs)

Tom Herman (Offensive Analyst / Special Projects)



Offensive Quality Control: Henry Burris

Offensive Assistant: Mike Harris

Coaching Assistant: Kyle Childress

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA



2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Sean Desai (DC)

Bill McGovern (ILBs)

Chris Rumph (DL)

Bill Shuey (OLBs)

DeShea Townsend (Secondary)

Mike Pettine (Senior Defensive Assistant)

Mike Adams (Assistant DBs)

Quality Control: Ronell Williams, Shane Toub



SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR





2021 Special Teams Staff:

Chris Tabor (STC)

Brian Ginn (Assistant ST)



SUPPORT STAFF

HEAD STRENGTH





2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head Strength: Jason Loscalzo

Assistant S&C: Casey Kramer, Anthony Hibbert

