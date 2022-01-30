Chicago Bears Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Matt Nagy was fired after going 34-31 over a four-year stretch in Chicago, including a disappointing 6-11 mark in 2021.
After a handful of first-round interviews, second round interviews reportedly were given to Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn and Matt Eberflus.
Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus ended up being the Bears choice as the new leader of the franchise.
Here, on the Chicago Bears Staff Tracker page, we will keep tabs on the staff that Eberflus is putting together, as well as who previously served in those roles in 2021.
2022 HEAD COACH: MATT EBERFLUS
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
LUKE GETSY
Green Bay Packers QBs
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bill Lazor (OC)
John DeFilippo (QBs / PGC)
Mike Snyder (Assistant QBs / Offensive QC)
Mike Furrey (WRs)
Chris Jackson (Assistants WRs)
Michael Pitre (RBs)
Juan Castillo (OL)
Clancy Barone (TEs)
Tom Herman (Offensive Analyst / Special Projects)
Offensive Quality Control: Henry Burris
Offensive Assistant: Mike Harris
Coaching Assistant: Kyle Childress
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Sean Desai (DC)
Bill McGovern (ILBs)
Chris Rumph (DL)
Bill Shuey (OLBs)
DeShea Townsend (Secondary)
Mike Pettine (Senior Defensive Assistant)
Mike Adams (Assistant DBs)
Quality Control: Ronell Williams, Shane Toub
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
2021 Special Teams Staff:
Chris Tabor (STC)
Brian Ginn (Assistant ST)
SUPPORT STAFF
HEAD STRENGTH
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head Strength: Jason Loscalzo
Assistant S&C: Casey Kramer, Anthony Hibbert