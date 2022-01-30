Skip to main content

Chicago Bears Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Check out how Matt Eberflus is filling out his initial staff in Chicago via this page.
Bears - Staff Tracker

Matt Nagy was fired after going 34-31 over a four-year stretch in Chicago, including a disappointing 6-11 mark in 2021.

After a handful of first-round interviews, second round interviews reportedly were given to Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn and Matt Eberflus.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus ended up being the Bears choice as the new leader of the franchise.

Here, on the Chicago Bears Staff Tracker page, we will keep tabs on the staff that Eberflus is putting together, as well as who previously served in those roles in 2021.

2022 HEAD COACH: MATT EBERFLUS

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
LUKE GETSY
Green Bay Packers QBs

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bill Lazor (OC)
John DeFilippo (QBs / PGC)
Mike Snyder (Assistant QBs / Offensive QC)
Mike Furrey (WRs)
Chris Jackson (Assistants WRs)
Michael Pitre (RBs)
Juan Castillo (OL)
Clancy Barone (TEs)
Tom Herman (Offensive Analyst / Special Projects)

Offensive Quality Control: Henry Burris
Offensive Assistant: Mike Harris
Coaching Assistant: Kyle Childress

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Sean Desai (DC)
Bill McGovern (ILBs)
Chris Rumph (DL)
Bill Shuey (OLBs)
DeShea Townsend (Secondary)
Mike Pettine (Senior Defensive Assistant)
Mike Adams (Assistant DBs)

Quality Control: Ronell Williams, Shane Toub

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

2021 Special Teams Staff:
Chris Tabor (STC)
Brian Ginn (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF

HEAD STRENGTH

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head Strength: Jason Loscalzo
Assistant S&C: Casey Kramer, Anthony Hibbert

