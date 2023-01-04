Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Scott Satterfield is on the verge of bringing one of football’s top young coaches back to his home state.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield, after accepting the University of Cincinnati head coaching post following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin, is working to finalize a deal to make Tom Manning the Bearcats’ new offensive coordinator.

Per multiple sources, Manning already has met in person with the new Cincinnati staff on campus, and the two sides simply are working to finalize "a couple final" details to a multi-year contract.

A Youngstown, Ohio, native who played at powerhouse program Mount Union (Ohio), Manning has had a long and decorated run at Iowa State, where he helped Matt Campbell turn the Cyclones into a program with a national profile, and also logged time in the NFL as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning exited the Iowa State program after the 2022 regular season, and he’s already been approached about multiple additional opportunities, sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop.

A former teammate of Campbell at Mount Union, Manning was an integral part of the success at Toledo that catapulted Campbell to the Iowa State job, and the two have worked side by side for all but one season through the past decade-plus.

Satterfield kept together a significant portion of his Louisville staff and moved them with him for the short journey to take over at Cincinnati, which is preparing to enter the Big 12 Conference.

However, Lance Taylor – who helped orchestrate the Cardinals’ 2022 offense – landed the Western Michigan head job and Satterfield found need for a new offensive play-caller.

In addition to being an Ohio native, Manning also got his coaching start in the state at the high school level; his first coaching job was working with the offensive line at Jackson High School.

Further, sources add that Satterfield is planning to bring Josh Stepp from Louisville. Stepp called the offense in Louisville's 24-7 bowl win (over Cincinnati) after Lance Taylor left for Western Michigan. At Cincinnati sources tell FootballScoop Stepp is expected to coach receivers (he coached tight ends at Louisville).

Stepp had been on staff at Georgia State for six seasons before being hired by Satterfield at Louisville. GSU had promoted him to offensive coordinator there before Satterfield came calling in March 2022.

