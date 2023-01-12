Skip to main content

Clemson reportedly finalizing deal with TCU's Garrett Riley

Dabo Swinney is working on making a big splash for offensive coordinator.

The same day word broke that he was parting ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, multiple reports share that Swinney is finalizing a deal with TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Ross Dellenger led the way with the story initially.

Riley, who won the Broyles Award back in December, just helped lead TCU to the national title game and a historic season.

Few coaches have risen as fast as the 33 year old offensive play caller, who landed his first coordinator opportunity with Sonny Dykes and SMU back in 2020.

Now he's poised to take over the offense at one of college football's premier programs that has proven the last several years with coordinators like Chad Morris, Brent Venables, Jeff Scott, Tony Elliott and others that they're willing to pay for top-notch coordinators.

The Clemson offense has become stagnant the last severals years, and Dabo thinking big and nabbing Riley shows exactly what he expects as Clemson looks to the future.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
ClemsonDabo SwinneyGarrett Riley

You May Like

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan releases statement on Jim Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh releases statement on statement

Family dinner at the Michigan football household is a pretty awkward experience right now.

By Zach Barnett
Credit: The State

Dabo Swinney makes a coordinator change

After more than a decade in the same offense, will Clemson opt for a fresh approach or bring back a trusted assistant?

By Zach Barnett
Hickman

Sources: Billy Hickman finalizing deal to become head coach at Western New Mexico

After a few successful seasons at the small college level, Hickman will get an opportunity to take over a D-II program.

By Doug Samuels
Texas A&M

Sources: Texas A&M bolsters support staff with former FCS position coach

Bobby Petrino is bringing a former Missouri State aide with him to College Station.

By Zach Barnett
Madison.com

Sources: Wisconsin to hire NFL assistant to coach defensive line

After spending 2022 in the NFL, Greg Scruggs is set to work for Luke Fickell again in Madison.

By Zach Barnett
Derek Mason OK State

Derek Mason is stepping away from college football

After 30 years in football, Derek Mason has decided to take a "sabbatical."

By Doug Samuels
NFL interview tracker-1 (1)

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Army v Navy

Sources - Army to hire Darren Paige

By John Brice