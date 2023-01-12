Clemson reportedly finalizing deal with TCU's Garrett Riley

Dabo Swinney is working on making a big splash for offensive coordinator.

The same day word broke that he was parting ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, multiple reports share that Swinney is finalizing a deal with TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Ross Dellenger led the way with the story initially.

Riley, who won the Broyles Award back in December, just helped lead TCU to the national title game and a historic season.

Few coaches have risen as fast as the 33 year old offensive play caller, who landed his first coordinator opportunity with Sonny Dykes and SMU back in 2020.

Now he's poised to take over the offense at one of college football's premier programs that has proven the last several years with coordinators like Chad Morris, Brent Venables, Jeff Scott, Tony Elliott and others that they're willing to pay for top-notch coordinators.

The Clemson offense has become stagnant the last severals years, and Dabo thinking big and nabbing Riley shows exactly what he expects as Clemson looks to the future.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.