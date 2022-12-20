Pat Narduzzi, Mack Brown, and Jeff Traylor continue to sound off on roster tampering

On the eve on the early National Signing Day, Pat Narduzzi makes a serious accusation.

Leading up to tomorrow's early National Signing Day, a number of coaches have continued their public outcry of roster tampering by fellow programs.

Today, on 93.7 The Fan, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi shared that he's heard two schools offer standout North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye $5 million to transfer.

Which programs? Well, Narduzzi wasn't willing to name names, and that should come as somewhat of a surprise because Pat has never been one to bite his tongue about just about anything.

Mack Brown confirmed recently that Maye did have offers from other programs for a substantial amount of money, and added "I can't say (who they are). Just look at all the ones who are getting all the top recruits."

Last night, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor took things a step further, tagging the NCAA in a post to Twitter to point out that Power 5 programs are coming after his young guys.

The overwhelming feeling throughout college football is that until someone is willing to come forward and throw names out, nothing in terms of consequence is going to happen.

There's certainly a consensus among coaches that there needs to be some more involvement from the NCAA in that rostering tampering seems to be running rampant, but until receipts are able to be shown, all these accusations will seem like complaining to most.

