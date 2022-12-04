Sources - Coastal's search dialing in already

Sources tell FootballScoop Coastal's search was quick to get started once it was clear Jamey Chadwell was Liberty's man.

Sources tell FootballScoop NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been fully vetted and is considered a very strong candidate to become the next head coach at Coastal.

There will be additional inbound suggestions from agents and others; but at this time sources tell FootballScoop the search is dialed in on Beck.

Beck has served as offensive coordinator or co-OC / quarterbacks at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and NC State for the past ten seasons. The season just concluded was his third in Raleigh.

If Beck is the choice as is expected at this time, it is not expected he would bring a number of key staff members from NC State. Other than offensive quality control Kriss Proctor, it is not expected other key hires would come from NC State.

We will keep you posted as this one progresses; but don't expect it to remain open long unless something unexpected happens.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.