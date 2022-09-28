Skip to main content

South Carolina's Shane Beamer says college games are too long, "all for speeding them up"

Beamer revealed he ran out of DVR space for his own team's game last weekend

Shane Beamer had programmed his DVR.

South Carolina’s second-year head coach knew he would have all of the Gamecocks’ in-stadium video angles available for his review of last Saturday’s win against Charlotte, but Beamer had intended to watch a replay of the ESPNU TV broadcast.

Beamer felt he had allotted plenty of memory to contain the broadcast of his team’s eventual 56-20 win.

He was wrong.

“I’m all for speeding up games,” Beamer said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. “Even last week (against Charlotte), that was … I recorded the game on my television and gave myself enough room for three-and-a-half hours of game and I ran out of time.

“I didn’t get to see the end of the game of the TV copy because I ran out of time. That’s too long.”

Beamer had broached length of games during the SEC call when he was asked about a media report that indicated NCAA officials had determined that incomplete passes – more so than TV timeouts, replay reviews and other elements – contributed more than any other factor to the overall length of games.

Beamer’s Gamecocks saw their 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Charlotte end at 11:08 p.m.

“That’s too long,” Beamer said. “So I’m all for ways to speed up the game.”

