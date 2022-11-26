Skip to main content

Colorado reportedly offers job to Deion Sanders

CU needs to revitalize a stagnant program. Coach Prime covets a Power 5 opportunity. Might this be a Mile High Match?

Colorado has offered its open job to Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman reported on Fox on Saturday morning.

FootballScoop sources said earlier this week that Sanders is also a factor in the Arizona State vacancy. The industry consensus also lists Arizona State as a better job than Colorado. CU does not have an in-state recruiting base and, not counting the shortened 2020 season, the Buffaloes have enjoyed one winning campaign since Gary Barnett's departure in 2005. 

So, is the Sanders camp trying to leverage a Colorado offer into movement at Arizona State, or elsewhere? 

Sources tell FootballScoop USF also has expressed interest in Sanders. 

Feldman reports Sanders has "legit interest in becoming the Buffs' new head coach."

It's also been reported this week that, while athletics directors might be enchanted by Coach Prime's 22-2 record over the past two seasons and his unprecedented recruiting success, across campus university presidents are concerned about the ugly failure of Deion's Prime Prep Academy

For what it's worth, Colorado's recent history is similar to that of Jackson State's prior to Sanders's 2020 arrival. The Tigers last recorded a winning season in 2013, but went 4-3 in the spring of 2021, went 11-2 and won the SWAC in 2021, and stand at 11-0 today. 

The College and Pro Football Hall of Famer could view Colorado as an opportunity to prove he can build a cohesive, sustained winner at one of the most difficult jobs in the Power 5.

Jackson State has completed its regular season, taking this weekend off before hosting the SWAC Championship on Dec. 3. A win there puts the Tigers back in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Lane Kiffin

Sources: Lane Kiffin inks new contract at Ole Miss

Sources say Ole Miss exceeded Auburn's total commitment to the 47-year-old coach.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Photo credit: Getty Images

Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn

Sources indicate Ian McCaw could attempt to hire Art Briles if and when the job opens.

By Zach Barnett
Hugh Freeze Nick Saban

Auburn looking to Hugh Freeze

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 9.13.23 AM

Nebraska announces hiring of Matt Rhule

Once the proudest program in college football, Nebraska is counting on Rhule to duplicate his turnarounds at Temple and Baylor.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

Sources: TCU working on an extension for Sonny Dykes

In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3577

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

The Fighting Irish punt-block team has set records en route to 7 blocked punts

By John Brice
Nebraska

Sources: Nebraska coaching search again honing in on Matt Rhule

Sources tell FootballScoop the Cornhuskers are again making the former Baylor coach their top target

By John Brice
Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss or Auburn? Postgame quote provides strongest indication yet to Lane Kiffin's plans

Ole Miss completed an 8-4 regular season with an Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night.

By Zach Barnett