Colorado reportedly offers job to Deion Sanders

CU needs to revitalize a stagnant program. Coach Prime covets a Power 5 opportunity. Might this be a Mile High Match?

Colorado has offered its open job to Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman reported on Fox on Saturday morning.

FootballScoop sources said earlier this week that Sanders is also a factor in the Arizona State vacancy. The industry consensus also lists Arizona State as a better job than Colorado. CU does not have an in-state recruiting base and, not counting the shortened 2020 season, the Buffaloes have enjoyed one winning campaign since Gary Barnett's departure in 2005.

So, is the Sanders camp trying to leverage a Colorado offer into movement at Arizona State, or elsewhere?

Sources tell FootballScoop USF also has expressed interest in Sanders.

Feldman reports Sanders has "legit interest in becoming the Buffs' new head coach."

It's also been reported this week that, while athletics directors might be enchanted by Coach Prime's 22-2 record over the past two seasons and his unprecedented recruiting success, across campus university presidents are concerned about the ugly failure of Deion's Prime Prep Academy.

For what it's worth, Colorado's recent history is similar to that of Jackson State's prior to Sanders's 2020 arrival. The Tigers last recorded a winning season in 2013, but went 4-3 in the spring of 2021, went 11-2 and won the SWAC in 2021, and stand at 11-0 today.

The College and Pro Football Hall of Famer could view Colorado as an opportunity to prove he can build a cohesive, sustained winner at one of the most difficult jobs in the Power 5.

Jackson State has completed its regular season, taking this weekend off before hosting the SWAC Championship on Dec. 3. A win there puts the Tigers back in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.