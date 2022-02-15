Skip to main content

Conference USA in a standoff with three departing members

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss say they're leaving C-USA. C-USA says they're not going anywhere.

Well, this is new.

On Friday, the trio of Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss announced, with negotiations at a standstill, they were leaving for the Sun Belt a year earlier than planned -- for the 2022-23 academic year. In football terms, that meant they'd played their last games as C-USA members

The announcement happened to come on the day Conference USA internally circulated its 2022 football schedule which, naturally, included Marshall, ODU and USM.

On Tuesday, the league publicly released its schedule, unchanged from Friday, along with this statement.

That leaves the 11 remaining members in the crossroads. See UAB's scheduling announcement for an example.

Maybe Marshall will make that Oct. 8 trip to Birmingham, maybe they won't. Conference USA can't physically force them to board the plane, but they can make this as financially painful as possible. 

In the meantime, lawyers for both sides will suit up and hit the legal gridiron as the clock ticks toward kickoff.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
realignment

You May Like

Kentucky Wesleyan

D-II head coach leaves for head high school job

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II) head coach Craig Yeast has resigned to take a high school job back in his home state of Georgia.

30 minutes ago
Neal Brown WVU

West Virginia reportedly locks in defensive staff with contract extensions

West Virginia has reportedly locked in defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the defensive staff with contract extensions heading into a critical year for Neal Brown.

3 hours ago
Sean McVay

Sean McVay non-committal about returning to LA Rams

The reigning Super Bowl champion could just be in need of a breather after a long season, or he could be on the verge of walking away at 36 years old.

4 hours ago
Louisville

Sources: Louisville, Satterfield hiring Nic Cardwell as Cardinals' tight ends coach

A former standout player at Appalachian State, Cardwell returns to Louisville

4 hours ago
Timmy Chang

Re-ranking the head coaching tenures of FBS head coaches from 1-to-131: 2022 edition

Nearly a quarter of FBS head coaching jobs changed hands over the past 365 days.

5 hours ago
vmi defense

Sources: Clark resigns as VMI defensive coordinator

The Maryland graduate has previous head coaching experience, as well as a long background as defensive play-caller

21 hours ago
camels

Inside Campbell’s No. 1 Recruiting Class

How an ex-NFL star – Mike Minter, not Deion Sanders – and determined coaches paved the way for the Camels' FCS climb

23 hours ago
Luke Fickell

Luke Fickell reportedly signs extension at Cincinnati

Cincinnati enters 2022 with a 23-game winning streak against everyone other than Alabama and Georgia.

Feb 14, 2022