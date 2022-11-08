Dan Lanning: "The grass is damn green in Eugene."

A report emerged Monday linking Dan Lanning to the Auburn, which the Oregon head coach addressed in his press conference Monday evening.

"This place has everything I could possibly ever want; that my family could every want. I have an 11 year-old that has lived in eight different states," Lanning said, via Duck Territory. "The last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us. When you talk about things that align, things that match your vision for what you're looking for as a head coach, Oregon checks every box for me.

“The grass is not always greener,” he continued. “The grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me.”

Oregon's season began with a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia, but since then the Ducks have ripped off eight wins in a row, while scoring at least 41 points in all eight games. Oregon leads the Pac-12 race and is in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.

The other side of this coin here is that Lanning is a 36-year-old first-year head coach, and taking the Auburn job would require jockeying for space with Nick Saban on his right and Kirby Smart on his left for 365 days a year, to say nothing of the rest of the SEC. It's coaching on All-Madden mode. It's jumping directly into the deepest of the deep ends.

That's not to say Lanning couldn't succeed at Auburn, but it would be a major leap and a major risk for a young head coach that clearly has a good thing going on the West Coast.

There's also a monetary factor at play: Auburn or any other potential suitor would have to pay $14 million to get Lanning out of his contract before Jan. 31.

"I think history maybe shows that this is a great place to be and not a great place to leave. I want to be here. Hopefully, that's the last time I have to address it, but the reality is this is a destination, not just for me, but for elite players. And why is it a destination? Great administration, great fans, great support, and it's a good reason to be here and a big reason we're having the success that we're having."

No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, Fox).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.