Skip to main content

Dan Lanning: "The grass is damn green in Eugene."

Oregon's first-year head coach addressed a report linking him to the Auburn vacancy.

A report emerged Monday linking Dan Lanning to the Auburn, which the Oregon head coach addressed in his press conference Monday evening.

"This place has everything I could possibly ever want; that my family could every want. I have an 11 year-old that has lived in eight different states," Lanning said, via Duck Territory. "The last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us. When you talk about things that align, things that match your vision for what you're looking for as a head coach, Oregon checks every box for me.

“The grass is not always greener,” he continued. “The grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me.”

Oregon's season began with a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia, but since then the Ducks have ripped off eight wins in a row, while scoring at least 41 points in all eight games. Oregon leads the Pac-12 race and is in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.

The other side of this coin here is that Lanning is a 36-year-old first-year head coach, and taking the Auburn job would require jockeying for space with Nick Saban on his right and Kirby Smart on his left for 365 days a year, to say nothing of the rest of the SEC. It's coaching on All-Madden mode. It's jumping directly into the deepest of the deep ends. 

That's not to say Lanning couldn't succeed at Auburn, but it would be a major leap and a major risk for a young head coach that clearly has a good thing going on the West Coast. 

There's also a monetary factor at play: Auburn or any other potential suitor would have to pay $14 million to get Lanning out of his contract before Jan. 31. 

"I think history maybe shows that this is a great place to be and not a great place to leave. I want to be here. Hopefully, that's the last time I have to address it, but the reality is this is a destination, not just for me, but for elite players. And why is it a destination? Great administration, great fans, great support, and it's a good reason to be here and a big reason we're having the success that we're having."

No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, Fox).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mike Leach

Mike Leach is not a fan of his wide receivers sitting down on the sidelines, so he removed their chairs

The Mississippi State head coach also brought back a classic (?) line from his Texas Tech days.

By Zach Barnett
Michigan Rutgers

Winning Box Scores: Week 10

If you have to choose owning the land or the skies, choose the land every time.

By Zach Barnett
Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich

The move comes after Indianapolis lost its third straight game, dropping them to 3-5-1 on the year.

By Zach Barnett
Pac 12

The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)

San Diego State to the Pac-12 could happen as early as this week, according to Dan Patrick.

By Doug Samuels
South Florida

South Florida fires head coach Jeff Scott, the former Clemson star assistant

The Bulls have languished the past three years with a 4-26 record

By John Brice
68938278462__183E97FD-0706-4743-B21E-2FE6053362E0

Georgia Bulldogs undisputed ... but is Bama done, done? Brian Kelly stakes his claim, Marcus Freeman's Irish 'a**-whipping' of Clemson and all of college football's top games, moments

Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and ... Vols? Horned Frogs? Tigahs?

By John Brice
Nuggets

#Nuggets: No. 1 beats No. 1, Alabama and Clemson go down, and the highest-scoring game in college football history

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
Kansas State Oklahoma State

Winning Box Scores: Week 9

There's a story why this is coming out on Friday.

By Zach Barnett