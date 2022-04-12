Skip to main content

Dan Lanning: "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

Before taking the Oregon job, Dan Lanning had overseen an outstanding Georgia defense that had it's fair share of upperclassmen, but also had some really talented young players in the two deep as well.

Oregon is through about the halfway point of their spring practices, which have served as the staff's first opportunity to evaluate guys in person with their pads on. As far as who is going to see the field, Lanning shared that - much like their philospohy at Georgia - how long players have been on campus won't be factor in the decision for playing time with a nice little quote.

Asked about the depth of the Ducks defensive line and if they will rotate guys or stick with four or so, Lanning shared, "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

"It doesn't matter. We're going to find a way to use good players. So if we have enough good players that can play and contribute, then they will play. If we don't, then we'll play the ones that are."

"That's at every position, not just the defensive line."

Lanning also touched on their defensive focus on creating havoc and their "havoc rate," after losing a premier edge rusher to graduation and some other key defensive pieces.

"We grade that at all levels. A PBU is a havoc play. An interception is a havoc play, just like a sack or a TFL or a forced fumble, those are all havoc plays.

"The key for me is figuring out how we can do that with our linebackers? How can we do it with our outside linebackers? How can we do that with our DBs?"

Hear more from Lanning in the clip.

You May Like

IMG_0597

Ed Orgeron at Notre Dame? LSU's former head coach meets with Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Orgeron was a practice observer Tuesday, intends to be in South Bend all week

By John Brice1 hour ago
Jim Knowles

The highest-paid linebackers coaches in college football: 2022 edition

The 2021 season saw a major leap forward for Jim Knowles. Who will be the Jim Knowles of 2022?

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Oregon

Former Oregon Ducks player suing school, NCAA, ex-coach Willie Taggart for $100 million

Brenner is seeking more than $100 million in damages

By John Brice19 hours ago
texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

A pair of university leaders in Texas propose the state's programs to break from NCAA, form Lone Star State's own athletics association

West Texas A&M's president, athletics director tout the potential move

By John Brice22 hours ago
Jay Norvell

Jay Norvell, not Colorado State, will pay big chunk of his Nevada buyout

Colorado State picked up Jay Norvell's $2 million buyout after hiring him away from Nevada, but the Rams are expecting Norvell to pay a significant chunk of that back to them.

By Doug Samuels22 hours ago
Grambling State

New college coach cuts entire team

A newly hired college coach has decided to cut all the players on her roster and start from scratch.

By Doug SamuelsApr 11, 2022
Gary Brown

Former NFL, Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passes away

"He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him, loved him," Jerry Jones said.

By Zach BarnettApr 10, 2022
(Photo credit: USA Today)

Dabo Swinney opens up on NIL, changing college football landscape

Dabo built a superpower by setting Clemson apart from the rest of college football. Will that approach still work moving forward?

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2022