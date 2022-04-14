Skip to main content

Dan Lanning: "I'm looking to get coached just as much as the players are."

Dan Lanning is approaching his first head coaching job with a rare humbleness, leaving something for everyone to learn from.

I've gone on record before stating that the most important, and perhaps most underrated trait, of the best leaders in any walk of life is the ability to be genuinely humble. 

Coaches that have a hunger to learn more and challenge themselves and their beliefs have a much higher ceiling than the guys out there that get comfortable and don't challenge themselves. 

Coach for long enough, and you'll find yourself around both types of guys, and see the upward trajectory of those with a growth mindset, and see the red flags from guys with a mindset that is the opposite. Think about the greatest coaches that college and professional football have to offer and that's universally true across the board.

That brings me to something that Dan Lanning shared at the end of a recent presser, when he was asked about what he's learned about himself as a first time head coach halfway through their spring practices.

"I've said this a few times, but I just need to be myself and operate within what I know and that framework."

"I'm looking to be coached just as much as the players are. I'm looking for opportunities to grow for me, because I don't think that I have it all figured out and I've hired some really good coaches here to help us get better so it's a collaborative effort."

Only time will tell if Lanning has success as a head coach, but he's taking over a great program with incredible resources and has a humble, growth mindset that I know guys like me are really excited to see how it translates leading the Ducks.

You May Like

Urban Meyer Fox TV

Urban Meyer says he plans on returning to TV

Noting nothing is finalized, Meyer hinted he'll return to Fox this fall.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Curt Cignetti

James Madison extends Curt Cignetti ahead of FBS jump

Cignetti is 33-5 with three conference titles and three FCS semifinal berths in three seasons on the job.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Nick Saban

Alabama's Nick Saban blasts NIL marketplace, says "You can basically buy players"

Alabama's veteran head man sounds off on changes in the game

By John Brice21 hours ago
Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett makes the rare leap from coach to broadcaster

John Madden left coaching and turned football analysis into an art form. Today, though, trading one's coaching headset for a TV headset is almost unheard of.

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2022
Thomas Hammock NIU

Northern Illinois reportedly fills their receivers job with a hire from the ACC

Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled the receivers job on his staff with Jospeh Hawkins.

By Doug SamuelsApr 13, 2022
Bob Stoops XFL

XFL 3.0 names head coaches

The third version of the XFL revealed its eight head coaches, including a veteran of the XFL.

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2022
Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski offers valuable coaching advice on how stepping back can empower your assistants

For Coach K to coach until he was 75, he had to make some changes to his approach, starting with leaning on his assistants more which in turn created a number of advantages for the Duke program.

By Doug SamuelsApr 12, 2022
Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian takes issue with player's public criticism of locker room culture

"A really good player-led team, those issues get taken care of in the locker room," Sark said Tuesday. "If you're really a family, you don't go out and talk about family business."

By Zach BarnettApr 12, 2022