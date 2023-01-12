Skip to main content

David Shaw interviewed by Denver Broncos

David Shaw shared at his resignation press conference at Stanford that he simple felt "it was time" for his tenure leading the Cardinal to come to an end.

However, according to a report tonight, stepping away at Stanford doesn't mean that Shaw is content with stepping away from being a head coach altogether.

Adam Schefter reports tonight that Shaw reportedly interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Broncos.

Multiple outlets have confirmed the same.

Among the people helping with the search for the new leader of the Broncos is Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration, who joined the franchise earlier this year as a minority owner. Rice also aided in Stanford's search for Shaw's replacement, which ended with the hire of Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor.

Of course, Stanford great John Elway is also still very involved with the Broncos as well, serving as GM and executive VP of operations from 2011-20 before moving into a president of football operations role for a few seasons. He is currently listed as simply a consultant.

Shaw stepped away at Stanford following two straight 3-9 seasons. He left with an impressive overall record of 94-56 leading the program.

He previously spent nine seasons in the NFL from 1997-2005 where he had stops with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens and worked in quality control roles, or coaching the quarterbacks or wide receivers.

Stay tuned for The Scoop for the latest.

