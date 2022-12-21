Deion Sanders announces first Colorado coaching staff

At last confirmed by Colorado, Coach Prime's first staff will be a mixture of new and familiar faces.

While his old SWAC rivals are still taking swipes at him, Coach Prime has officially turned the page toward the Pac-12.

Colorado on Tuesday announced the first full coaching staff under the Deion Sanders regime.

The hires, which have all been previously reported, are a mixture of his Jackson State assistants and outside hires. The outside group is headlined by coordinators Sean Lewis (offense) and Charles Kelly (defense). Lewis was previously the head coach at Kent State, while Kelly was the associate defensive coordinator at Alabama. The Jackson State group is led by assistant head coach Gary "Flea" Harrell.

Colorado boasts that the staff has 56 seasons of combined experience at the Power 5 level and 22 combined seasons for six NFL franchises.

Here is how the staff breaks down:

Offense

Sean Lewis: offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Gary "Flea" Harrell: assistant head coach/running backs

Brett Bartalone: wide receivers

Tim Brewster: tight ends

Bill O'Boyle: offensive line

Defense

Charles Kelly: defensive coordinator/safeties

Andre' Hart: linebackers

Nick Williams: defensive ends

Kevin Mathis: cornerbacks

Dennis Thurman: director of quality control - defense

In addition to Harrell, Bartalone, Brewster, Hart, Mathis and Thurman came from Jackson State. Thurman does not have a positional assignment, which would allow Sanders to fill his spot on the 10-man staff with a defensive tackles and/or special teams coach.

O'Boyle worked with Lewis at Kent State, while Williams was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M. Colorado marks his first on-field coaching position.

The group's first game together will come Sept. 2 at College Football Playoff participant TCU.

Between now and then, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.