Deion Sanders calls his shot as NSD2 approaches

With No. 1 player Travis Hunter already in the boat, Coach Prime isn't done fishing.

As we well know here at FootballScoop dot com, Deion Sanders says a lot of stuff. A lot. Of. Stuff. Some of it can be written off as Deion being Deion. Some of it.... can't.

Like, for example, this tweet.

The idea that Deion would lure elite-of-the-elite talent to Jackson State seemed preposterous until he did it. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, flipped from Florida State on Signing Day 1 to Jackson State. That is a thing that happened

Jackson State's 2021 class was the best in FCS history, ranking 55th in the 247Sports composite, with seven 3-stars and five 4-stars. On a per-player basis, the 2022 class is better. 

The Tigers are No. 110 in the 247Sports composite, but that's because the site credits them with only six commits. Four of those six have star ratings by 247; in addition to Hunter, there's 4-star receiver Kevin Coleman, 3-star receiver Joanes Fortlien, and 3-star corner Keylon Kennedy. 

Ranked on a per capita basis, Jackson State soars from 110th to ninth, at 91.63, just behind Clemson (91.7) and just ahead of Penn State (90.86). 

If you're in player personnel with a highly-rated recruit slated to sign in February -- NSD 2 is two weeks from yesterday -- you've got to tell your head coach to double check the strength of his commitment, right? 

The highest-rated unsigned recruits are as follows:

-- Devon Campbell (No. 10 nationally) -- an offensive lineman projected to Texas
-- Shemar Stewart (No. 12) -- a defensive end projected to Texas A&M
-- Josh Conerly, Jr. (No. 25) -- an offensive lineman deciding between Michigan and Washington
-- Jacoby Mathews (No. 36) -- a safety deciding between LSU, Texas A&M and Florida
-- Christen Miller (No. 106) -- a defensive end projected to Georgia

It's unlikely any of those five spurn their Power 5 offers for Jackson State... but then again it was unlikely Travis Hunter would even entertain playing his college ball in the SWAC, and look where we are now. 

Deion and co. have also been extremely active in the transfer portal -- hence the 6-man recruiting class -- luring players from Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami, and multiple other FBS schools. 

And it looks like they're not done. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

