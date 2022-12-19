Numerous Jackson State players, including both of Deion Sanders' sons and 5-star Travis Hunter, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Coach Prime has already said he expected perhaps 10 or more players to join him at Colorado

A whopping 13 Jackson State University football players, including starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, have entered into the NCAA's Transfer Portal just since the Tigers' season-ending Celebration Bowl loss Saturday in Atlanta.

While not every player is expected to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado, where Coach Prime returned Saturday night to work on his first Buffaloes' recruiting class after coaching his final game atop the JSU program, Deion Sanders already has publicly declared Shedeur Sanders "your quarterback" to the audience at his press conference and last week said on Instagram that Hunter also would join the Buffaloes.

Since Coach Prime formally was named Colorado's head coach the evening after the Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game Dec. 3 and held his introductory press conference the next day, 27 Jackson State football players have entered their names into the Portal since Dec. 5.

“Yep, the quarterback’s coming," Deion Sanders said while being introduced on the Colorado campus. "Yep, about 10 more of them are coming and they’re dogs. They’re going to hunt and they’re going to eat. Anything else?”

Per sources with direct knowledge, in addition to the two Sanders brothers and Hunter, other notable JSU players to enter into the Transfer Portal including Tigers star kicker Alejandro Mata, Tayvion Beasley, Jacob Politte, Katron Evans and Joseph Johnson, among others.

With Wednesday's opening of the early signing period approaching, Sanders is seeking a dazzling close to the Colorado 2023 recruiting class. Five high school pledges have become public since Sanders was hired, including heralded four-star running back Dylan Edwards and three-star Tennessee prep standout wide receiver Jacob Page.

The Buffaloes also have three public transfer commitments, including two from Power 5 programs Clemson and West Virginia.