Deion Sanders says he hasn't done a single in-home visit yet

Two classes in, Deion Sanders has obliterated even the most optimistic projections on how we would recruit to Jackson State.

His 2021 class rated 55th nationally, according to the 247Sports composite ranking, easily the highest-rated FCS class in the modern history of recruiting. That 17-man group included five 4-stars and seven 3-stars. Jackson State's five 4-stars equaled like the likes of Wisconsin (No. 16 in 2021) and bested Maryland (No. 18). On a per-player basis, Jackson State's 86.76 average was 35th, an unheard of number until Deion spoke it into existence.

JSU's 2022 class wasn't rated as highly cumulatively, a 7-man class, but it was even more disruptive in that it included the nation's No. 1 overall player, Travis Hunter. Led by Hunter, Jackson State's 2022 class averaged a 90.57 score per player, No. 12 (!!!) in the nation.

Jackson State has also been active in the transfer portal, securing 32 additions from FBS programs, according to 247Sports.

But what Deion shared in an interview with KTCK The Ticket over the weekend made his recruiting thus far even more impressive.

"I haven't been to one home yet," he said.

Sanders cited a lingering toe issue that turned into a prolonged hospital stay. Doctors at one point feared he'd lose his left leg, but he emerged from the infection intact saved for a couple of toes.

Sanders said the the full story of his infection, hospital stay, and the concurrent recruitment of Hunter will be chronicled in the Barstool Sports-produced series "Coach Prime."

In lieu of pounding the pavement on the recruiting trail, Sanders has used his star power, his still-active media career (he still serves as an NFL analyst for Barstool while coaching Jackson State), and his active social media presence to recruit digitally.

"Zoom calls and social media is tremendous for us," he said. "We know how to use it really, really well."