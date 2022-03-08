Documentary reveals Deion Sanders had two toes amputated during prolonged hospital stay

Deion Sanders had two toes removed as a complication from the life-threatening blood clots he suffered during a prolonged hospital stay last fall. FootballScoop covered Coach Prime's hospitalization in real time last fall, but the amputation was first revealed by the in-house documentary produced by Barstool Sports.

Sanders spent weeks in the hospital and lost 35 pounds during that time.

The clip below shows Sanders processing in real time just how serious his predicament was. "Once upon a time you was this type of athlete, and now you don't even know if you're going to walk. All you feel is pain," he says.

“It was my fourth toe surgery, and it just didn’t heal," he said in an appearance on Pardon My Take last week. "The trainer was looking at it and she said we need to go get this checked, your big toe and second toe is black. We need to go to the hospital now. I said let’s go to practice and then we’ll go (to the hospital).

“And then doctors started looking around to each other and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, something’s going on.’ And then I was there for a month after that.”

Diagnosed with life-threatening femoral arterial blood clots, he returned to coach last season using a scooter to move around the sidelines.

