Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend

Coach Prime says 'of course' Hunter is going to be a Colorado Buffalo

Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum.

And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting his new "I ain't hard to find" mantra on social media and in various other settings.

Now he's providing an update on the status of former consensus five-star prospect Travis Hunter, the lightning-rod signee for Jackson State a year ago following Hunter's lengthy commitment to Florida State.

"When is Travis coming?," Sanders reads from an Instagram video chat. "Real soon. What you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y'all sometimes? 

"Some of the stuff y'all say just puzzles me. Puzzles the heck out of me sometimes."

Sanders is wearing both the JSU Tigers' hat and his new Buffaloes mantle having already declared that some 10 players are following him to Colorado, including his son and JSU starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In the video released by Coach Prime and his son, Deion Sanders Jr., they showcase some interior components of Colorado's football facility, including a countdown clock for next season's opener (some 260 days away), as well as a pair of ultra high-end sports cars being parked in the end zone at Folsom Field for prospects' photo shoots.

