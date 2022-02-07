Dennis Allen reportedly lands head coaching job in New Orleans

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly being promoted to replace Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Dennis Allen's time under Sean Payton has proved to be invaluable and now he is reportedly getting a second shot at being an NFL head coach.

Allen, who previously served as the head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14, is being promoted to the head coaching position with the Saints, Adam Schefter shares.

After joining the staff in 2014, fresh off his 8-28 tenure with the Raiders, Allen started off as a senior defensive assistant before being promoted to defensive coordinator one year later.

Allen has had a number of head coaching interview requests and in-person opportunities the last few years, including with the Bears this past cycle. He was a finalist in New Orleans along with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Lions defensive coordinator (and former Saints assistant) Aaron Glenn.

His patience and loyalty as a member of Sean Payton's staff pays off with what is widely considered to be the top open NFL job this off season.

